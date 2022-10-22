Evening Briefing: LA City Council nominates new president pro tempore as it explores making eviction defense program permanent; AOC to visit Irvine

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
$3 million rental aid program launches for LA's 13th District
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
Opinion | Why Los Angeles’ Black-Brown Alliance Bit the Dust
The L.A. City Council scandal is shocking, but not surprising. All too often, even the most committed to social justice end up succumbing to the status quo.
Columnist Erika D. Smith discusses Kevin de León and the LA city council scandal
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Los Angeles Times columnist Erika D. Smith joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the ongoing LA city council scandal. Council member Kevin de León has said he does not plan to resign after being caught on an audio recording with other Los Angeles leaders engaging in a racist […]
postnewsgroup.com
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
Los Angeles City Council Scandal Highlights Ugly Influence of Big Labor
By now, most of us have read about the recorded conversation of Los Angeles County council insiders making mean-spirited and bigoted comments about Blacks, whites, gays, Jews, Armenians, and indigenous peoples as they complained about the new redistricting maps that a city commission had recently proposed. It's appalling—and we're just beginning to see the fallout.
Council Members Defend Meeting Without Resignations from de Leon, Cedillo
The council met Friday for the first time since de León said earlier this week that he does not plan on resigning.
spectrumnews1.com
New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive: Deputy speaks out about Murakami slur allegation
LOS ANGELES — It was nearly ten years ago, but it’s a day Lt. Tracy Stewart remembers well — walking into then Capt. Timothy Murakami’s office interviewing for a transfer. It didn’t sit right. “He never gave me eye contact,” Stewart recalled in a recent...
spectrumnews1.com
Beverly Hills police investigate antisemitic flyers
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) — Beverly Hills police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said. The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon...
Angelenos React To Councilmember Kevin De León’s Decision To Stay. 'I Don’t Think He’s Reading The Room'
A day after De León says he will not resign, community members say the city cannot heal without his resignation.
indybay.org
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 2,598 new COVID cases, 28 deaths, since Saturday
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Public Health Department Monday reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, along with 2,598 new cases and 28 new deaths over the three days since Saturday. The agency said 379 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in LA...
spectrumnews1.com
Wildlife Crossing project on 101 Freeway gets $5M donation from OC couple
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project near Agoura Hills, officials announced Saturday. The crossing will span over 10 lanes of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Liberty Canyon when completed in...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles County voter errors could overturn failed Gascon recall: Lawsuit
Volunteers to recall District Attorney George Gascon have found 1,560 valid voter signatures that were thrown out by the county of Los Angeles, prompting a lawsuit to speed the review of all disqualified signatures. Recall campaign workers have found a 39% error rate after reviewing just 2% of the 195,758...
MALVEAUX: Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness
Too many embrace anti-Blackness and anti-Black structures. The post MALVEAUX: Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness appeared first on The Washington Informer.
2urbangirls.com
F— YOU RON HERRERA!￼
Many are up in arms about the leaked audio of LA County Federation President Ron Herrera, Nury Martinez, Kevin DeLeon and Gill Cedillo but the truth of the matter is for most Los Angeles labor unions it’s been a known fact that union executives find reasons to push out Black staff in favor of Latino staff in key union positions.
spectrumnews1.com
Santa Ana winds gust through Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds brought gusts to parts of Southern California on Monday, but forecasters said it would be quick and weak. The combination of warm and dry offshore winds and low relative humidity levels was expected to result in elevated or briefly critical fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service said.
Zachariah Branch, USC Trojans pledge and nation's No. 1 wide receiver, scores after show-stopping juke move
Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) five-star prospect and USC Trojans pledge Zachariah Branch has been rated the nation's No. 1 wide receiver for months. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound electric playmaker seems to have an iron-grip on the top spot nationally. On Friday night, Branch - again - showed why, ...
Look: USC football commit Zachariah Branch is impossible to tackle
If you thought USC was loaded at wide receiver now, just wait until 2023. Bishop Gorman senior Zachariah Branch, the top high school receiver in the country, is coming to the Memorial Coliseum next season. And he's bringing electric play-making ability with him. Branch is a key piece of ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
UCLA running back attempts head-scratching move against No. 10 Oregon
Not sure what Keegan Jones’ plan was here. The talented UCLA running back and his team are not having the best day against No. 10 Oregon. UCLA’s undefeated season is going down the drain, but the Bruins aren’t giving up without a fight. Desperation can make you...
Comments / 0