Los Angeles, CA

Evening Briefing: LA City Council nominates new president pro tempore as it explores making eviction defense program permanent; AOC to visit Irvine

By Paco Ramos-Moreno, Jason Kandel
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago
spectrumnews1.com

$3 million rental aid program launches for LA's 13th District

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
LOS ANGELES, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reason.com

Los Angeles City Council Scandal Highlights Ugly Influence of Big Labor

By now, most of us have read about the recorded conversation of Los Angeles County council insiders making mean-spirited and bigoted comments about Blacks, whites, gays, Jews, Armenians, and indigenous peoples as they complained about the new redistricting maps that a city commission had recently proposed. It's appalling—and we're just beginning to see the fallout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Beverly Hills police investigate antisemitic flyers

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) — Beverly Hills police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said. The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
indybay.org

Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez

Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

F— YOU RON HERRERA!￼

Many are up in arms about the leaked audio of LA County Federation President Ron Herrera, Nury Martinez, Kevin DeLeon and Gill Cedillo but the truth of the matter is for most Los Angeles labor unions it’s been a known fact that union executives find reasons to push out Black staff in favor of Latino staff in key union positions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Santa Ana winds gust through Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds brought gusts to parts of Southern California on Monday, but forecasters said it would be quick and weak. The combination of warm and dry offshore winds and low relative humidity levels was expected to result in elevated or briefly critical fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service said.
SANTA ANA, CA

