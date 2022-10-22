ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WPBF News 25

Warm up for South Florida

South Florida will see partly cloudy skies today with a light northwest breeze. Highs will reach the middle 80s with a 20% shot at a shower.
Few showers to start the work week

Few showers to start the work week Warm and pleasant weather continues! We will see warmer temperatures by the end of the work week with a stalled boundary lifting as a warm front! Two areas are monitored in the tropics. Neither pose a threat to Florida.
