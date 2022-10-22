Read full article on original website
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl from Miami-Dade County
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Miami. Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the area of the 20,000 block of NW 47th Avenue in Miami and has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. She is...
Warm up for South Florida
South Florida will see partly cloudy skies today with a light northwest breeze. Highs will reach the middle 80s with a 20% shot at a shower.
Respiratory syncytial virus on the rise among children under 5 in Florida
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, respiratory syncytial virus infections in children under 5 are spiking currently here in Florida. Dr. Celina Moor, a West Boca Raton pediatrician, tells WPBF how to spot the signs of RSV, how to treat it and how to avoid it. "We...
Few showers to start the work week
Few showers to start the work week Warm and pleasant weather continues! We will see warmer temperatures by the end of the work week with a stalled boundary lifting as a warm front! Two areas are monitored in the tropics. Neither pose a threat to Florida.
