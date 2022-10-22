Read full article on original website
West Virginia woman charged with arson in barn fire
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged with arson in connection to a Wayne County fire. According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the scene of an arson complaint in the 1000 block of the Right Fork of Bull Creek Road in Crum around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. […]
Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop
UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
West Virginia school bus involved in crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in a crash in the St. Albans area on Monday. Kanawha County dispatchers said that the crash happened on the 3500 block of Browns Creek Rd. at around 2:40 p.m. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director tells 13 News that six students were on the bus, and none […]
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point in Charleston in November. According to the WVSP, the check point is set to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 10, 2022, on Route 21 in the 2400 block of Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Troopers say the checkpoint will […]
Ohio woman killed in car vs. tree crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is dead after her car hit a tree in the Union Township area of Lawrence County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says they responded to a car versus tree crash on Big Branch Rd. on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. They say 67-year-old Marilyn Burns, of Chesapeake, drove her Chevy […]
Police identify West Virginia man who died after his car crashed into pond
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)— West Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who died after his vehicle crashed into a pond in Mason County, West Virginia. WVSP says that 49-year-old Scott Burdette, of Walker, West Virginia, and a small dog were found dead inside a vehicle that was submerged in a pond […]
Woman dies in single vehicle crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a tree in Lawrence County, Ohio. Troopers say around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, Marilyn Burns was driving north on Big Branch Road in Union Township when she drove off the road and hit a tree.
Driver taken to hospital after crash on I-77 in West Virginia
UPDATE (11:55 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): All lanes of I-77 northbound have reopened. JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-77 Monday morning. Jackson County dispatchers say that a box truck crashed near the 141 mile-marker on I-77 northbound. The driver was taken to the hospital. The […]
Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer
KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
Crews fight fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV. -Crews are on the scene working to contain a fire. Cabell County Dispatch says the fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. behind Trinity Episcopal Church on 6th Avenue and 11th Street. No word on any injuries associated with this fire, but we will keep you updated.
Crews battle large brush fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in the Sissonville area early Sunday evening. Kanawha Metro says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Shale Dr. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new […]
Person trapped after car goes under tractor-trailer in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person was trapped in a vehicle after it went under a tractor-trailer in Elkview on Sunday. Kanawha Metro says that crews were on the scene trying to free the person from the wreckage on the 5000 block of Elk River Road. This is a developing story, and we will provide updates […]
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties. Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism. The incidents happened two weeks...
Dispatch: Man flees on foot into river after vehicle pursuit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a vehicle pursuit ended with a man in the river. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a man led Nitro Police Officers on a chase that went through Saint Albans. It happened after midnight, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The man eventually bailed...
Man killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:13 P.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – Authorities are investigating after a man died when his vehicle went into a pond in Mason County this morning. According to authorities, the crash happened on Route 2, also known as Huntington Road, between Ashton and Glenwood this morning around 11 a.m., Oct. 21, 2022. Authorities say the […]
3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
