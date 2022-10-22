Innovative program helps children with reading difficulties make significant progress when used online

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Poor professional development may explain failure of push to promote physical health in schools
International efforts to promote children's physical health in schools are failing because of ineffective teacher professional development, new research suggests. A team of University of Cambridge researchers conducted a study to examine the training given to in-service teachers who are charged with implementing new physical education lessons, sports, active breaks and other programs designed to promote physical activity in schools. They found that key ingredients were often missing from the training teachers received.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
MedicalXpress
Social robots have potential to supplement stuttering treatment
Social robots that interact with humans could be a promising new addition to current treatment tools for people who stutter, according to a recent study looking at how the high-tech helpers might be used in clinics. Unlike apps and AI programs within computers, social robots have a physical presence, making...
News-Medical.net
Study highlights the need to strengthen trust in healthcare to limit antibiotic use
Do many Swedes obtain antibiotics without a prescription, and what drives their behaviour when this happens? The answers are important when it comes to dealing with antibiotic resistance, which is a serious challenge for the entire healthcare sector. Practical philosophers and political scientists at the University of Gothenburg have carried out a large study examining Swedes' experiences of - and attitudes towards - obtaining antibiotics without a prescription.
News-Medical.net
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
News-Medical.net
Playing video games may be linked with improved cognitive abilities in children
A study of nearly 2,000 children found that those who reported playing video games for three hours per day or more performed better on cognitive skills tests involving impulse control and working memory compared to children who had never played video games. Published today in JAMA Network Open, this study analyzed data from the ongoing Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, which is supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and other entities of the National Institutes of Health.
Phys.org
Fairy tales are salient for teaching primary students about social justice and emotional intelligence, study finds
From Little Red Riding Hood to the Ugly Duckling, fairy tales have long been read to children across the ages. Yet despite criticisms of being outdated and sexist, new research shows that fairy tales still hold an important place in primary education. In a new review from the University of...
News-Medical.net
Novel oxytocin derivative can reverse Aβ25-35-induced cognitive impairment in mice
Alzheimer's disease (AD), characterized by an accumulation of β-amyloid protein (Aβ) in brain tissue, is a leading cause of dementia. Researchers at Tokyo University of Science have previously reported on the oxytocin-induced reversal of impaired synaptic plasticity triggered by amyloid β peptide (25-35) (Aβ25-35). They now show that an oxytocin derivative with modifications to enhance brain perfusion can reverse Aβ25-35-induced cognitive impairment in mice.
News-Medical.net
Emergence delirium does not affect children's behavior three months after surgery
Emergence delirium -; a confused state during recovery from anesthesia that may include disorientation, hallucination, restlessness and purposeless hyperactivity -; does not affect a child's behavior three months after surgery, according to research being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. Sitting in the waiting room while your child...
News-Medical.net
Meeting with a medical physicist reduces patients' radiation treatment-related stress
Meeting with a medical physicist who can explain how radiation therapy is planned and delivered reduces patient anxiety and increases patient satisfaction throughout the treatment process, according to a new study published today in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics. Findings of the randomized, prospective phase III clinical trial also will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
News-Medical.net
ERAS programs ease the effects of surgery and fast-track patient recovery
Adaptations to a program that helps ensure the best possible outcomes from surgery allowed eligible patients to receive their hip and knee replacement surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic without spending the night in the hospital. The changes were so successful that they have been implemented permanently at the institution, according to a quality improvement study being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting.
News-Medical.net
Combination of radiation and systemic therapy can prolong survival for advanced liver cancer patients
Adding radiation therapy to systemic therapy for patients with advanced liver cancer can extend overall survival and delay tumor progression without compromising patients' quality of life, a randomized phase III clinical trial shows. Findings indicate that radiation therapy should be a standard treatment option for patients with liver cancer who are ineligible for resection and other standard local-regional therapies. Results of the NRG Oncology/RTOG 1112 trial (NCT01730937) will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
News-Medical.net
Treating high-risk, asymptomatic bone metastases with radiation may reduce pain, extend survival
Treating high-risk, asymptomatic bone metastases with radiation may reduce painful complications and hospitalizations and possibly extend overall survival in people whose cancer has spread to multiple sites, a phase II clinical trial suggests. Results of the multicenter, randomized trial (NCT03523351) will be presented today at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
News-Medical.net
Researchers successfully generate fully mature hair follicles in cultures
A team of researchers from Japan studying the processes of hair follicle growth and hair pigmentation has successfully generated hair follicles in cultures. Their in vitro hair follicle model adds to the understanding of hair follicle development which could contribute to development of useful applications in treating hair loss disorders, animal testing, and drug screenings.
News-Medical.net
Study shows hybrid immunity or vaccine boosters elicit plasma neutralizing activity against Omicron sublineages
In a recent study published in Science, researchers evaluated imprinted antibody responses against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron sublineages. Background. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages represent an antigenic shift. They harbor unique spike (S) mutations that facilitate their escape from neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) induced by prior infection by a...
verywellmind.com
Benefits of Habit Stacking for ADHD
When it comes to ADHD, it’s important to develop habits that help manage symptoms. These habits may include healthy lifestyle practices like diet, physical activity, and good sleep hygiene. Individuals with ADHD have a more difficult time forming healthy lifestyle habits. Since those with ADHD have trouble with memory...
News-Medical.net
Low meal frequency is suggested to decrease Alzheimer’s disease risk
In a recent study published in iScience, researchers evaluated the associations between low meal frequency (LMF) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Accumulating evidence suggests an association between food intake and the risk of AD and associated cognitive decline. Some reports indicate that dietary restriction, intermittent fasting, or caloric restriction may protect against age-associated neurodegeneration or AD. Several studies with animal models have demonstrated that LMF enhances resistance to excitotoxic injury and decreases memory/learning deficits.
News-Medical.net
New study highlights how pain management practices are changing after surgery
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 annual meeting. While it's good news that the...
healthleadersmedia.com
Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care
Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
Interesting and Engaging Teaching Makes Learning Easier.
Students’ motivation in learning is influenced by how teachers instruct them. According to a study, pupils would enjoy studying more if they are in a good mood. The enjoyable learning process has a lot of advantages. ranging from the desire to study longer to accepting learning materials that are simple to understand (this fun learning can be done by increasing dopamine, endorphins, and oxygen in the brain.
