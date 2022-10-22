Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
A recession is looming, but for JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon all signs point toward business as usual when it comes to hiring and tech spend
Welcome back! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Here's hoping you had a good weekend. We've got podcast and book recommendations from people who are probably more successful than you, a New York Times critic dunking on finance-bro fashion, and part 3,109 of the Elon-Twitter drama. But first, how...
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production
Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
Elon Musk reportedly wants to fire most Twitter employees, but he told investors 5 months ago he wanted to grow the workforce to 11,000. Here's why experts think he changed his mind.
Elon Musk's plans for Twitter may have drastically changed since he agreed to the $44 billion purchase in April. Musk reportedly shared plans to grow Twitter's headcount by 3,600 in May. Now, he reportedly wants to slash it by 75%. Some analysts predict that the slowing advertising market may be...
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
With Tesla stock set to fall, Elon Musk made his boldest prediction to date
Elon Musk said he saw a future in which Tesla would be worth some $4.5 trillion, more than Apple and Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco combined. Elon Musk unveiled his boldest, most outlandish prediction yet for Tesla—only this time markets are not buying it. Shares are set to...
Elon Musk says we’re already in a recession that could last until spring 2024, and only the strong will survive
Periodic downturns helps to cleanse the economy of companies that do not deserve to live on, according to the Tesla CEO.
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Elon Musk's fortune has fallen by $110 billion in less than a year, but he's still the world's richest person
Elon Musk has lost more than $110 billion on paper in less than a year. His net wealth has shrunk because of the slump in Tesla's share price amid the Twitter takeover. Despite the decline he remains richer than Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Elon Musk has had...
Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle
It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has been busy on all fronts. He started the week by causing a big controversy by proposing a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely...
Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Working On a Car "Half the Cost" of a Model 3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that the company is planning a new, smaller model to slot in below the Model 3 and Model Y. Speaking on the company's third-quarter earnings call, the bombastic executive set high hopes for the new nameplate. "It will, I think, certainly exceed the production of...
BabyDoge Community Responds to Elon Musk's Tweet, Price Jumps
Elon Musk's Tesla drops after Model 3, Y price cuts in China
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned that demand is "a little harder than it otherwise would be" due to a "recession of sorts" in China driven by a softening property market.
