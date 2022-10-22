Nungesser to hand out pardon to Beignet the Nutria for Rougarou Fest

While most nutria are seen as a menace in south Louisiana, one particular little orange-toothed ball of fur has endeared himself to a community down the bayou. And as such, he earns himself a yearly pardon from hunters.

As Rougarou Fest gets underway in Houma, La., Beignet the Nutria has once again been spared by official order of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

Beignet earned his name because he’s “sweet as sugar”, according to a release by the Wetlands Discovery Center.

The official nutria of the facility, he helps staff members educate students about the important position the wetlands hold in Louisiana.

Rougarou Fest is Houma’s Halloween season festival and celebrates the mystique of the folklore that emanates from Cajun country.

The festival runs all weekend from October 21-23.