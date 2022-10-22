Kennedy questioned about skipping debates

Incumbent U.S. Senator John Kennedy is taking fire from critics and some media outlets for not committing to debate his challengers in that race. When questioned about it,Kennedy says he just has a very busy schedule and, claims some debates are not worth doing.

"They call them debates or forums," said Kennedy, "and some of these forums are conducted by people that are partisan. They have an axe to grind."

Kennedy says the Baton Rouge Advocate invited him to an event this Monday on pretty short notice.

“I have this function that we’ve had on our schedule for a long time, in the Monroe area with Congresswoman Letlow," Kennedy said, "and we have hundreds, maybe thousands of people, coming out."

Kennedy's Democrat challengers Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers have criticized the junior senator for not agreeing to a debate or candidates forum. With four weeks until the election, polls show Kennedy with well over 50 percent, Mixon 16 percent, and Chambers 8 percent.