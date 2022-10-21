ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Redding ex-police officer accused of large-scale drug sales will head to trial

By Michele Chandler, Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago

A Shasta County judge decided Friday that former Redding police Cpl. Will Williams will head to trial on charges of being part of a large-scale marijuana cultivation and distribution operation in Shasta County.

A trial date will be set on Nov. 4, said Chief Deputy District Attorney Ben Hanna.

Shasta County Superior Court Judge Daniel Flynn determined that there is sufficient evidence to hold Williams, his wife Heather Legault-Williams and another woman, Heather Hart, to answer on the charges of "maintaining a place for selling or using a controlled substance, cultivating marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale," according to a statement from the District Attorney's Office on Friday.

At the conclusion of a lengthy preliminary hearing that began Thursday and included testimony from five California Highway Patrol officers, the judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to go forward with a trial, said Hanna.

At a preliminary hearing, the prosecutor must show that there is probable cause to believe that the defendant committed the crime.

The case originated in May 2020, when the Redding Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Shasta County District Attorney held a press conference to announce that Williams, a veteran officer, had been arrested on April 29 in connection to a warehouse where investigators found marijuana, cocaine and $59,000 in cash.

The complaint filed in Shasta County Superior Court in April 2021 by the District Attorney's Office said that Williams and his wife, Heather Legault-Williams, were maintaining a drug house and possessing marijuana for sale.

Williams was terminated from his job on Aug. 21, 2020, Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller said.

Heather Hart is alleged to be one of the people involved in the illegal marijuana growing and distribution warehouse that operated on Crossroads Drive in Redding, said Hanna.

Related: Case of Redding police officer accused of large-scale drug sales comes to court

Legault-Williams was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, the statement said.

'Discrimination list': Redding police officers allege 'discrimination list' kept them from being promoted

The attorney for Legault-Williams said the charges were filed in retaliation because RPD learned in early 2020 that Williams planned to file an age discrimination lawsuit against the city.

Michele Chandler covers criminal justice issues for the Redding Record Searchlight /USA Today Network. Follow her on Twitter at @MChandler_RS , call her at 530-338-7753 or email her at michele.chandler@redding.com. Please support our entire newsroom's commitment to public service journalism by subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding ex-police officer accused of large-scale drug sales will head to trial

Lenny Martin is Leuu-Mya-rt-in
2d ago

Well, here's one cop that has or is beginning to see the light regarding the drug war. And, according to his defense of being retaliated against, is also realizing the ways in which the war can be potentially used as a means to exploit, discriminate, manipulate, control and oppress others. I wonder how many people's lives he has ruined, supporting victimless crimes and unjust drug laws. Interesting story. I remember reading the initial article when these allegations were first reported on. Maybe after the court system has sufficiently wrecked his life due to these charges he'll become an opposing voice against the drug war which has wreaked far more havoc than the drugs could ever cause.

Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Downtown Java Cafe Closes Amid Disruptive Construction Obstacles

I recently read an article regarding the closing of Downtown Java and Cafe. The owner, Kathleen Saxer, is closing shop due to impacts from adjacent construction. Kathleen’s business was negatively impacted (lack of visibility and access, removal of parking, missing dumpsters, dust, noise) resulting in a loss and reduction of business which ultimately means that the place is closing down. The article states a reduction of business of 60-75%.
REDDING, CA
