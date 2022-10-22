ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Illinois high school football Week 9: Schedule, scores around the Peoria area

By Wes Huett, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhLoU_0iiP3tF900

Here are the high school football scores and schedules from around the Peoria area for Week 9. Included are Peoria teams from the Big 12 Conference, the Mid-Illini and the Tri-County area:

All the games: Here are the Peoria area's high school football scores, schedules for the 2022 season

BIG 12

Thursday, Oct. 20

Champaign Central 14, Richwoods 3

Friday, Oct. 21

Peoria High 48, Peoria Notre Dame 7

Normal Community 49, Manual 8

What we learned: 4 takeaways from Week 9 high school football around Peoria

MID-ILLINI

Friday, Oct. 21

Canton 49, Limestone 7

Metamora 38, Dunlap 6

Pekin 50, East Peoria 6

Washington 7, Morton 0

TRI-COUNTY

Friday, Oct. 21

Eureka 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Elmwood/Brimfield 58, Havana 12

Farmington 57, Lewistown 8

Tremont 20, Fieldcrest 6

Illinois Valley Central 52, Rantoul 6

Stark County 49, Princeville 12

Pawnee Co-op 48, Peoria Heights 14

More: The Peoria area's top performances from Week 9 of the high school football season

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Hall 44, Bureau Valley 34

Princeton 48, Monmouth-Roseville 0

Maple Park Kaneland 28, LaSalle-Peru 7

Knoxville 55, ROWVA/Williamsfield 20

El Paso-Gridley 30, Downs Tri-Valley 22

Rushville-Industry 64, Hamilton West Hancock 0

Monmouth United 28, Abingdon-Avon 7

Kewanee 10, Sterling Newman 7

St. Bede 39, Mendota 20

Olympia 47, Petersburg PORTA 6

Sciota West Prairie 44, Bushnell-Prairie City 12

Aledo Mercer County 43, Annawan/Wethersfield 0

Macomb 32, Illini West 0

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois high school football Week 9: Schedule, scores around the Peoria area

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aledotimesrecord.com

IHSA football playoffs 2022: Playoff pairings, schedule, game times

The complete schedule for the 2022 Illinois High School Association football playoffs, listed class-by-class and in bracket order. Game times will be announced by the IHSA at 3 p.m. Monday. Looking for local schedules? Peoria | Springfield | Rockford. Class 1A. First-round schedule. 16 Chicago Richards (5-4) at 1 Lena-Winslow...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Morton marching band takes top spot in ISU’s statewide competition

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton High School Marching Band took top honors and was named Grand Champion at the 2022 Illinois State Marching Band Championships. The competition took place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Hancock Stadium on the Illinois State University campus. It featured over 40 bands, 15 of which competed in the finals. Bands are assigned classifications based on school enrollment, from small schools being classified as A and the biggest schools as 6A.
MORTON, IL
WCIA

2022 Central Illinois trick-or-treat hours

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Halloween is near, and various Central Illinois towns have already set their trick-or-treat hours in place for Oct. 31. Arthur: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29 | 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 Bloomington: 5-8 p.m. Cerro Gordo: 5-8 p.m. Clinton: 5-8 p.m. Charleston: 5-8 p.m. Decatur: 5-8 p.m. Danville: 5-8 p.m. Effingham: 5-8 p.m. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Local marching bands win top honors

PEORIA, Ill. — Two local high school bands were top winners over the weekend. The Morton High School Marching Band was crowned Grand Champion at the Illinois State Marching Band competition on Saturday. Morton won Class 2A in the preliminaries, then returned to the finals for the big win....
MORTON, IL
KWQC

Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks

You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’

PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
PEORIA, IL
suntimesnews.com

Illinois reports nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 11,995 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. That is an 1,579 or a 15 percent increase from the 10,416 new cases reported last week. The CDC has released data showing that 26 counties in Illinois are at an elevated level...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
aledotimesrecord.com

Meet the packaging company bringing 100 jobs to Galesburg

GALESBURG — Joe Cave, regional manager for FCA industrial packaging company, said a number of employees commute from Galesburg to their facilities in Princeton and Coal Valley. But after securing grant funding and determining that Galesburg has a sizable labor market, FCA has now opened a new manufacturing facility...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County officially has its own flag

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time ever, Peoria County officially has a flag to represent the county and its people. Over the last eight weeks, residents voted on three flags submitted by local artists. More than 40 flag designs were submitted, and the winner was unveiled Saturday morning at The Peoria Riverfront Museum.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
agupdate.com

Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois

ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower

ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
ELMWOOD, IL
1470 WMBD

Potential change to be discussed by Pekin City Council

PEKIN, Ill. — Agenda items for Pekin City Council show plans to terminate City Manager Mark Rothert and appoint an interim in his place. Council Member Becky Cloyd confirmed the plans to 25 News on Sunday. Cloyd said she was not speaking for the entire council, but said there...
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy