Illinois high school football Week 9: Schedule, scores around the Peoria area
Here are the high school football scores and schedules from around the Peoria area for Week 9. Included are Peoria teams from the Big 12 Conference, the Mid-Illini and the Tri-County area:
All the games: Here are the Peoria area's high school football scores, schedules for the 2022 season
BIG 12
Thursday, Oct. 20
Champaign Central 14, Richwoods 3
Friday, Oct. 21
Peoria High 48, Peoria Notre Dame 7
Normal Community 49, Manual 8
What we learned: 4 takeaways from Week 9 high school football around Peoria
MID-ILLINI
Friday, Oct. 21
Canton 49, Limestone 7
Metamora 38, Dunlap 6
Pekin 50, East Peoria 6
Washington 7, Morton 0
TRI-COUNTY
Friday, Oct. 21
Eureka 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Elmwood/Brimfield 58, Havana 12
Farmington 57, Lewistown 8
Tremont 20, Fieldcrest 6
Illinois Valley Central 52, Rantoul 6
Stark County 49, Princeville 12
Pawnee Co-op 48, Peoria Heights 14
More: The Peoria area's top performances from Week 9 of the high school football season
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Hall 44, Bureau Valley 34
Princeton 48, Monmouth-Roseville 0
Maple Park Kaneland 28, LaSalle-Peru 7
Knoxville 55, ROWVA/Williamsfield 20
El Paso-Gridley 30, Downs Tri-Valley 22
Rushville-Industry 64, Hamilton West Hancock 0
Monmouth United 28, Abingdon-Avon 7
Kewanee 10, Sterling Newman 7
St. Bede 39, Mendota 20
Olympia 47, Petersburg PORTA 6
Sciota West Prairie 44, Bushnell-Prairie City 12
Aledo Mercer County 43, Annawan/Wethersfield 0
Macomb 32, Illini West 0
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois high school football Week 9: Schedule, scores around the Peoria area
Comments / 0