CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
The Hill

Tax filers can keep more money in 2023 as IRS shifts brackets

The IRS on Tuesday announced rule adjustments to account for inflation for the 2023 tax year, including shifts for tax brackets and the standard deduction. The IRS releases inflation adjustments annually, but this year’s announcement comes amid heightened economic concerns about high inflation and a potential recession. The adjustments...
Hays Post

IRS provides inflation adjustments, top rates for tax year 2023

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced the tax year 2023 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions, including the tax rate schedules and other tax changes. Revenue Procedure 2022-38PDF provides details about these annual adjustments. New for 2023. The Inflation Reduction Act extended certain energy...
WASHINGTON STATE
TODAY.com

The new income tax brackets for 2023 could save you some money

Amid soaring inflation, the IRS this week announced higher federal income tax brackets and standard deductions for 2023. The agency has boosted the income thresholds for each bracket, applying to tax year 2023 for returns filed in 2024. These brackets show how much you’ll owe for federal income taxes on...
moneytalksnews.com

IRS Increases Tax Breaks for Gifts, Estates and Capital Gains

The income thresholds that trigger some important taxes are changing in 2023, the IRS has announced. The agency is making the changes to account for inflation. The moves will mostly impact wealthy taxpayers, although some folks in the middle class also likely will benefit. Following are definitions of the three...
Daily Mail

Soaring inflation sees tax bills fall by huge 6.7% with Americans getting up to $900 in savings as brackets change across the board to cope with cost of living crisis

Americans will see their 2023 tax bills reduced after the IRS increased its brackets by 6.7 percent due to soaring inflation. The updated tax brackets, released on Tuesday, mean that tens of thousands will fall into lower brackets and save hundreds when filing their returns. The uprate was automatically triggered...
The Independent

IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans

Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that the maximum contribution that an individual can make in 2023 to a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans will be $22,500. That's up from $20,500 this year.

