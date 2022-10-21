Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
rv-pro.com
Report: Through Q3, RV Shipments Off 8.2% YOY
The RV Industry Association’s monthly survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments in September were 28,333 units, a decrease of nearly 46 percent compared with the 55,014 units shipped in September of 2021. Through the first three quarters of the year, RV shipments total 415,594, a drop of...
rv-pro.com
DRV Luxury Suites Launches Redesigned Website
DRV Luxury Suites, a manufacturer of luxury fifth wheel and toy hauler RVs, has just released a new brand website and consumer-facing app. The site features a new design, updated content and an enhanced customer experience with resources for new and existing DRV owners and RV shoppers. The consumer app, MyDRV, allows DRV owners to streamline and track information about their coach from a central location on their smartphones.
rv-pro.com
Cummins Unveils New Portable Onan Power Stations
Global power and technology company Cummins announced the launch of Onan Power Stations, the latest Cummins offering in its portfolio of backup power solutions. The company said its new power stations were created with consumers in mind, providing portable, clean power well-suited for a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.
Comments / 0