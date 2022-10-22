Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg organization joins in “No Shave November”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No Shave November is coming up and Lynchburg Grows has partnered up with Mustaches for Kids. The goal is to raise money for families in need of healthy options, by having men grow out their beards. Shelley Blaze, Executive Director of Lynchburg Grows, says “I think...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Fire Department helping community detect fire hazards
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials at the Lynchburg Fire Department hit the streets Tuesday to share fire safety tips as part of its routine fire department walkthrough. This comes after a fire killed one and left another critically injured at a home on Early Street in mid-October. That fire was ruled an accident, but officials say the best way to prevent accidents is being prepared. They say it’s the small things, like changing your smoke detector batteries.
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Prevention Council and authorities caution about THC gummies, other potential drug risks this Halloween
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -While Halloween is supposed to be a night of fun for kids, it can also bring some real dangers. Nancy Hans with the Prevention Council of Roanoke and Niles Comer with the Roanoke Valley Collective Response stopped by our WDBJ7 studios to talk about Halloween risks, especially the potential for drugs like cannabis or fentanyl to be hidden in Halloween candy bags.
WDBJ7.com
Health Department offers tips for parents about preventing lead poisoning
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Childhood lead poisoning is considered the most preventable environmental disease among young children, yet nearly half a million US children have elevated blood-lead levels, according to some medical experts. Christie Wills from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts talked with WDBJ7 about these concerns and...
WDBJ7.com
Does ADHD medication help kids?
(WDBJ) - ADHD medications are designed to treat symptoms in children, but are these medications really helping them in the classroom?. Here @ Home takes a look with Gabriel Villarreal, LPC, a counselor at ADHD Counseling in the Roanoke Valley, who specializes in exercise as treatment for ADHD, and runs the only gym in the country for ADHDers and those with other mental health diagnoses.
WDBJ7.com
LewisGale Medical Center breaks ground on neonatal intensive care unit
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Families will soon have more options for neonatal intensive care in the Roanoke Valley. LewisGale Medical Center will be getting a new Level II NICU that can treat medically fragile pre-term and full-term babies. It’s a project 12 years in the making for LewisGale. The hospital’s...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pet Talk, October 26, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Jennifer in Roanoke asked, “My dog Jax is new to the family and goes nuts for...
WDBJ7.com
Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Boones Mill Police Department gets new equipment
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve ever driven on Route 220, chances are you’ve passed through the town of Boones Mill. Now, the town’s police department is getting major equipment upgrades. “It’s life saving because without it, I wouldn’t have anything. I would be lucky to...
WDBJ7.com
YWCA of Central Virginia sheds light on Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one Lynchburg organization is committed to ending domestic violence through public education and support for survivors.. “I am a survivor of domestic violence, a generational survivor meaning my parents meaning my parents exposed me to violence,” says Linda Williams,...
WSLS
Franklin County woman with Alzheimer’s found safe
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities said that Veronica Jones has been found safe on Wednesday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. 55-year-old Veronica Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in...
WDBJ7.com
Police: One person hospitalized after NW Roanoke shooting, police searching for shooter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in NW Roanoke early Wednesday morning. Police say they responded at 12:45 a.m. to the 1600 block of Syracuse Ave NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say found an...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public School students participate in equity, resilience and youth matter campaign
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some students at Roanoke City Public Schools are learning about resilience and that they matter to our community. Seven elementary schools participated in the “Shining Stars of the Star City” activity. Students were asked to draw the person they feel supports them on a...
WDBJ7.com
Two sought after burglary at Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people who burglarized a business early Tuesday. Police were called at 7:45 a.m. October 25 to Win City on Fort Avenue. They found the front door broken, with surveillance footage showing two people about 6:41 a.m. entering the parking lot and breaking open the front door to get into the store. After the burglary, they ran off toward Long Meadows Drive.
wfirnews.com
Armed robbery this morning in NW Roanoke
(from Roanoke PD) On October 26, 2022 at approximately 9:20 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of an armed robbery that occurred at a business in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Officers responded to the business, confirmed to be a bank, and spoke with witnesses who claimed a man came into the bank, displayed a firearm, and demanded employees give him money. The man left the scene on foot with an unspecified amount of U.S. Currency. Officers have not located the suspect at this time and Detectives are working to gather more details.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police searching for armed bank robber
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is searching for the man who robbed a bank in NW Roanoke Wednesday. Police say they responded at 9:20 a.m. to Truist Bank in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue. Witnesses told police a man walked into the bank, showed a gun...
wfirnews.com
Man arrested after three hour standoff in Vinton
Vinton, VA – On October 25, 2022, at 6:13 PM officers of the Vinton Police Department attempted to serve an Emergency Custody Order on a resident at the 700 block of Ramada Rd. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subject barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom inside the residence. Statements were made by the resident that compromised the safety of the scene if officers tried to gain access. Roanoke County S.W.A.T was called for assistance along with a negotiator team. At 9:24 PM, the subject surrendered and was taken into custody on the active Emergency Custody Order without further incident. The subject was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital for a medical evaluation. No injuries occurred to the officers or the subject during the incident.
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Science Museum shows off pumpkin battery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Katie Brooks and Lesley St. Clair are back from the Science Museum of Western Virginia joined 7@four Tuesday to perform a Halloween-themed science experiment. To preview the experiment, they told WDBJ7, “Lesley St. Clair and I will be creating a pumpkin battery using the science of...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates Dr Pepper Day in city’s Market Square
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members celebrated Dr Pepper Day in the Market Square Monday afternoon. Mayor Sherman Lea declared October 24 a city holiday because of Roanoke’s connection to the soft drink. The date comes from an ad campaign where people were told they should enjoy a Dr Pepper soda at 10, 2 and 4 o’ clock.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
