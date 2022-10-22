Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
West Memphis woman found dead inside car after early morning shooting
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot inside her car early Sunday morning. At 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon Street. There, officers found Christian Hammock,...
Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford
MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County deputy was involved in a fatal crash in Munford on Thursday, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley. The crash happened on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. on McLaughlin Drive near Munford High School. Beasley says the deputy collided with someone on a bike and...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon is behind bars after police found drugs and a stolen gun following a road rage incident. On Oct. 20, at approximately 3:40 p.m., a woman reported that an unknown man in a Dodge Charger pointed a handgun at her and two juvenile passengers while she was driving on Shelby Drive near Mickey Road.
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. FOX13 has the latest on the case that involved police from Hernando and Senatobia. The pursuit was started by the...
Police investigating car crashing off overpass on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Reports indicate that a car off a bridge on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway on Sunday. Police are investigating the incident.
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance footage of the suspects responsible for the August shooting death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal. Police say that on Aug. 28, Teal was found lying on the ground outside a home on Henry Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after being accused of pulling a stolen gun on a woman and two children while driving in Whitehaven. According to the victim, Shelton Pope tried running her off the road when she blew her horn at him. She says he got out of his car on […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department revealed new details after a man was shot and killed by officers on Sunday. Police say they were assisting another agency with a pursuit that was entering Senatobia city limits. Officers chased the driver until he crashed near Hwy 51 and Main Street,...
Senatobia, MS. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving the Senatobia Police Department and Hernando Police Department. MBI said it happened on Sunday, Oct. 23, around 4:30 p.m. on Hwy. 51 near Gilmore Street. MBI said one person who was involved in...
Man arrested after woman found shot to death at West Memphis gas station
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left a West Memphis woman dead, according to the West Memphis Police Department. Police were able to identify one of the suspects involved in this homicide investigation as Caleb Moten, 18 of West Memphis Arkansas.
A fatal officer-involved shooting in Mississippi on Sunday is under investigation by stat authorities. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the fatal shooting of one person that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 51 in Senatobia, Mississippi. MBI officials said the shooting involved an officer...
Suspect arrested in West Memphis murder case
West Memphis, Ark. – Police arrested a suspect after a woman was murdered this weekend in West Memphis. At 2:34 AM Sunday morning, officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon in reference to a person being shot, police said in a release posted to social media. Officers located a black female in the passenger’s seat of a gray Nissan Sentra suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene. She did not survive. The deceased has been identified as Christian Hammock of West Memphis.
Teen shot, another in police custody
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Jonesboro teen to a Memphis hospital and another to jail. According to the initial incident report, the 15-year-old gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital Sunday, Oct. 23, after being shot in the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive. He had been shot in the middle of his back with an exit wound on the left front abdomen.
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A biker was killed in a motor vehicle crash, involving a Tipton County deputy. On Oct. 20 at approximately 9 PM, a Tipton County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident involving a cyclist. The accident occurred on McLaughlin Drive in Munford,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries. In a statement, Sheriff […]
MPD searching for suspects in Highland Heights homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three suspects after a homicide in August. MPD arrived on the scene in the Highland Heights neighborhood and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Memphis Police have identified the deceased as 42-year-old Clarence […]
2 charged after shooting woman at apartment complex, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in her shoulder at a Frayser apartment complex. On Sep. 25 at approximately 4:20 PM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault on Vayu Drive at Breezy Point Apartments. A woman told police that when she looked out the window of her...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident happened at around 12 a.m. in Memphis. The crash occurred near Crestwyn Hills Cove and Forest Hill Irene Road. According to the authorities, a vehicle struck a pole and ended in the accident.
16-year-old remembered on anniversary of his murder
Sunday marked one year to the day since 16-year-old Emmit Beasley was shot and killed while taking part in a North Memphis funeral procession. Dozens of Beasley’s friends and family came to New Park Cemetery the afternoon of the anniversary to share memories about him and release balloons. The...
