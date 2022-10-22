ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

actionnews5.com

West Memphis woman found dead inside car after early morning shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot inside her car early Sunday morning. At 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon Street. There, officers found Christian Hammock,...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County deputy was involved in a fatal crash in Munford on Thursday, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley. The crash happened on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. on McLaughlin Drive near Munford High School. Beasley says the deputy collided with someone on a bike and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance footage of the suspects responsible for the August shooting death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal. Police say that on Aug. 28, Teal was found lying on the ground outside a home on Henry Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
SENATOBIA, MS
actionnews5.com

Magnolia State Live

neareport.com

Kait 8

Teen shot, another in police custody

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Jonesboro teen to a Memphis hospital and another to jail. According to the initial incident report, the 15-year-old gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital Sunday, Oct. 23, after being shot in the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive. He had been shot in the middle of his back with an exit wound on the left front abdomen.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

WREG

