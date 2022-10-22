Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
WWE RAW Results (10/24/22): Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor, Bayley vs. Bianca Belair, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for WWE Monday Night RAW (10/24/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Bayley and Bianca Belair go one-on-one one more time. With such a personal rivalry, both women will be leaving it all in the ring as they look to prove who is the better woman once and for all. Also, Finn Balor will take on the man that he started Bullet Club with, Karl Anderson. A long way from Tokyo, these former brothers in arms will duke it out for the first time in a WWE ring ahead of Judgment Day vs. The O.C. in Saudi Arabia on November 5.
Orange Cassidy Becomes A Weather Map, Xavier Woods Wheel Of Fortune Air Date Revealed | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, October 24, 2022. - The premiere date for the Wheel Of Fortune episode starring Xavier Woods has been revealed:. - DEFY Wrestling now has a streaming app on Amazon Fire TV and Roku. - Stephanie McMahon will participate in the 2022 #ANAMasters...
Willow Nightingale: Intriguing Your Mothers And Wives Into Watching Wrestling
Willow Nightingale is ready to bring back the lapsed mothers and wives. Nightingale was officially signed by All Elite Wrestling on Friday's AEW Rampage following her victory over Leila Grey. Nightingale first wrestled in AEW in April 2021 at AEW Dark tapings at Daily's Place. Nightingale is highly regarded by...
21 Of The Funniest Reddit Jokes About "House Of The Dragon" Season 1
Reddit is one of the best places to discuss House of the Dragon episodes after they air, in part because some of the comments are hilarious. Here are 21 of the best ones I've read.
Positive Reception Backstage For Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
As if there was any doubt, Bray Wyatt's return worked out very well. WWE sources that we spoke with said that Wyatt's return was very well received, and that they were very happy with the buzz created in the weeks leading up to WWE Extreme Rules with the QR codes and cryptic videos. Several WWE sources had been playing up Extreme Rules as a "big night" to media ahead of the weekend.
Shawn Michaels Doesn't See NXT Doing Cinematic Matches A Lot, Felt It Worked For NXT Halloween Havoc
The NXT Women's Title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre took place in two parts at NXT Halloween Havoc. The first part happened in cinematic fashion as Toxic Attraction (Rose, Jacy Jayne, & Gigi Dolin) traveled to a haunted house where they were greeted by Fyre and a cast of characters. All four competitors traveled back to the arena to conclude the match in the ring.
WWE Announces Sheamus Suffered A 'Non-Displaced Fracture' On 10/21 WWE SmackDown
According to WWE, Sheamus is banged up in the aftermath of the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown. On Friday night, Sheamus faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Their respective stables, the Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline, have been engaged in a budding rivalry since Sheamus and Sikoa battled in a Fatal 4-Way match last week. During that bout, Ridge Holland and Butch brawled with the Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso).
WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT Crossover To Continue
If you've been enjoying seeing Raw and Smackdown talent on NXT, you're in luck. Fightful Select has been told that the crossover between Raw and Smackdown talent on the NXT brand is set to continue, even after the slight rebrand that we've seen on WWE's Tuesday night show. We've seen the Brawling Brutes, Finn Balor, Nikki ASH, Doudrop and several others make appearances on the brand.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/24): Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 24. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/24) Preston Vance vs. Baron Black. Eddie...
Preliminary Viewership Up For 10/21 WWE SmackDown
The numbers are in for the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports WWE SmackDown averaged 2.163 million viewers in the preliminary numbers for October 21. The first hour drew 2.266 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.060 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This number is up...
Cora Jade Reveals She Pitched To Jump Off WarGames Cage, Talks Her One Deathmatch Experience
Cora Jade talks her various experience with hardcore wrestling. Since debuting on WWE NXT in February 2021, Cora Jade has made a big impression on fans around the world. Jade has been an essential part of the brand's women's division, which has seemingly saw a major increase in importance over the past number of years.
CJ Perry Talks Bonding With Dennis Rodman Over Wrestling On 'The Surreal Life'
CJ Perry talks about her experience on The Surreal Life and her instant connection with Dennis Rodman because of their individual histories with professional wrestling. For those who miss watching Lana on Monday nights, they will soon be able to go back void as she stars in the returning VH1 reality show, The Surreal Life. Perry, who was released by WWE in 2021, is returning to television screens alongside a cast of Celebrities including Kim Coles, Frankie Muniz, Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, and more.
Backstage News And WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For October 10 And October 14
- United States Title: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. - Von Wagner vs. R-Truth for Main Event was produced by Petey Williams. - R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are officially listed as a pairing internally. - Cedric Alexander vs. Carmelo Hayes for Main Event was produced by Shawn Daivari.
Podcast: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Sour Graps Post Show | 10/22/2022 Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) get spooky! It's the Halloween Havoc post show, where they discuss: -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Championship -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women's Championship -Nathan Frazer vs. Oro Mensah vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner for the NXT North American Title -Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match -Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp in an ambulance ...and more! Join us. ____________________________________________________________________
Steel Cage Grudge Match, Battle Of The Giants Set For WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Two major grudge matches have been slated for WWE Crown Jewel. After months of intense physicality, Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross will finish their rivalry in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel inside a steel cage. This news was announced on the October 21 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown Drew McIntyre said WWE management warned him about any more physicality outside of the Ring with Karrion Kross.
CM Punk back to WWE? Willow Nightingale is All Elite, Athena controvery | Grapsody 10/22/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for October 22nd, 2022!
Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson Announced For 10/24 WWE Raw
Former Bullet Club stablemates will collide on the October 24 episode of WWE Raw. WWE has announced that Finn Balor will face Karl Anderson in a singles match on Monday night. In recent weeks, Balor and Anderson have been engaged in a feud between their respective factions, the Judgment Day and The O.C. The two groups will collide in a six-man tag team bout at WWE Crown Jewel, and Monday's match will offer both men the chance to gain some momentum ahead of the looming clash.
AEW Rampage On 10/21 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Decreases
Viewership numbers are in for the 10/21 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the highest viewership that Rampage has recorded since September 2. The...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0