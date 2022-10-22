Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for WWE Monday Night RAW (10/24/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Bayley and Bianca Belair go one-on-one one more time. With such a personal rivalry, both women will be leaving it all in the ring as they look to prove who is the better woman once and for all. Also, Finn Balor will take on the man that he started Bullet Club with, Karl Anderson. A long way from Tokyo, these former brothers in arms will duke it out for the first time in a WWE ring ahead of Judgment Day vs. The O.C. in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

1 HOUR AGO