Four takeaways from Seahawks' upset Week 7 win over Chargers
LOS ANGELES — For the second straight week, the Seahawks lined up against one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks. And for the second week in a row, Seattle managed to keep him and his team in check, as the Seahawks managed to get a 37-23 road victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Jaguars Trade RB James Robinson to Jets
The former 1,000-yard back is now a New York Jet.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ Bradley Bozeman’s ‘finally’ moment made even more special by wife’s backing
Bradley Bozeman snapped the ball to Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker and took off. The starting center leaned to his right as he pushed Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches to the side with ease, opening up a crease for running back D’Onta Foreman — who had just received a handoff — to slide through and pick up steam.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tannehill’s Injury Creates Uncertainty
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fans should expect to see more Malik Willis in the coming weeks. The rookie quarterback made his first appearance Sunday since mop-up duty in a Week 2 blowout loss at Buffalo. Willis played three offensive snaps in the Titans’ 19-10 win over Indianapolis – one at quarterback when Ryan Tannehill left the game due to injury, and two in the slot.
Raleigh News & Observer
Zac Taylor Shares Positive Updates About Trey Hendrickson and Logan Wilson
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson left Sunday's game against the Falcons with a neck injury, but it doesn't sound like the veteran is going to miss time. Hendrickson suffered a stinger and could suit up next Monday against Cleveland. "We'll manage him during the week, but that...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't quite capitalize on their momentum stemming from their upset victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs last week, as they fell short against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Hardly to blame was the defense, who bounced back nicely after the Dolphins offense came out scorching...
Raleigh News & Observer
MMQB Week 7: Dak Grateful, Chiefs and Bengals on Track
Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 7, plus more from our staff. Dak Prescott...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears by the Numbers: Evidence of HITS Principle at Work
Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked at Halas Hall after his mini-bye evaluation whether the team is where he expected. He was being a bit evasive about how the team came through his mini-bye assessment and it seemed like a good way to find out some specifics. The answer sounded no more specific but there are a few concrete ways to look at it.
Raleigh News & Observer
Chiefs’ Flashed Championship-Level Ceiling Again Before Bye
Of all 32 NFL teams, the Kansas City Chiefs had one of the busiest offseasons throughout the league. That usually would lead to higher expectations than the year before, but not in this case. After trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and rebuilding multiple position groups on offense and defense, this was viewed by many as a "soft reset" year for Kansas City.
Raleigh News & Observer
McDaniels: ‘We Expected the Game to Come Down to the Fourth Quarter’
It seemed as though the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans was once again going to be a close battle down to the end. A 21-0 fourth quarter, however, would display a hungry Raiders team that hasn't really been seen yet this season -- at least not one that has been able to dominate for an entire fourth quarter.
Yardbarker
Watch: Damiere Byrd, Marcus Mariota Connect on 75-Yard Falcons Touchdown
Not much was going right early for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Damiere Byrd and Marcus Mariota did hook up for a highlight touchdown that could be signaling a change of momentum. The receiver-quarterback combo connected on a 75-yard touchdown late in the...
Raleigh News & Observer
After Breakthrough Outing, Seahawks Seeking Defensive Consistency Facing Chargers
RENTON, Wash. - Following weeks of subpar play on the defensive side of the football, the Seahawks took a positive step forward in a Week 6 home victory over the Cardinals, limiting their NFC West foe to a single field goal on offense. Entering the game yielding nearly 31 points...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions’ Week 7 Studs and Duds
Turnovers served as Detroit’s downfall in its return to action Sunday. After enjoying a bye last week, the Lions took the field, and played competitively against the Dallas Cowboys for most of the afternoon. In the end, though, that effort wasn’t enough. Each of the Lions’ final four...
Raleigh News & Observer
Detroit Lions’ Week 7 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions are seeking to secure their first road victory of the 2022 season. In his tenure as head coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell has yet to take his team on the road and secure a victory. Last season, following the bye week, Campbell and Co. were able...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Remain in NFC South Race After Bucs, Falcons Losses
Bill Parcells said it best, "you are what your record says you are." If true, the NFC South has underachievers. The New Orleans Saints remain one game behind after NFC South leaders Tampa Bay and Atlanta were handed losses in Week 7. Carolina downed the Bucs 21-3. The Bengals defeated...
Raleigh News & Observer
Buccaneers vs. Panthers inactives: Jaycee Horn, Baker Mayfield missing for Carolina
The Carolina Panthers will be without quarterback Baker Mayfield and multiple veteran defenders on Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mayfield has been listed as doubtful and been inactive in back-to-back weeks due to a high ankle sprain. While Mayfield was able to practice this week, head coach Steve Wilks essentially ruled him out on Friday.
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons vs. Bengals Inactives: Dee Alford OUT, But Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are looking to string together their fourth week in five weeks on the road today against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3). The Falcons have been stung by the injury bug this week, losing cornerback Casey Hayward and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt to Injured Reserve (IR). However, the team also has some good luck, as cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Mykal Walker are active this weekend despite having some injury troubles this past week.
Raleigh News & Observer
No question Panthers QB PJ Walker must start after performance in big win against Bucs
In one of the more startling wins in Carolina history Sunday, the Panthers looked like they had finally found a starting quarterback. It was only one game, and it all could deteriorate again quickly. But quarterback PJ Walker gave Carolina better QB play than Baker Mayfield has all season — and better than Sam Darnold did almost all of last year — in the Panthers’ stunning 21-3 win against Tampa Bay.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday’s Matchup Against Falcons
CINCINNATI — If the Bengals are going to beat the Falcons on Sunday and improve to 4-3, they're going to have to do it without key pieces on defense. Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) is officially inactive. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) is also out. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan...
Raleigh News & Observer
Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones vs. Jets
The Denver Broncos reeling. Amid a three-game slide, the team made the bold decision to pull quarterback Russell Wilson from the starting lineup as he deals with a hamstring injury. That means Brett Rypien will get the second start of his career, which will also be his second start vs....
