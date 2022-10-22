ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

KTAR.com

Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites

PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23

PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Armed man on ASU campus arrested, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. - An armed man was arrested after those on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe called reporting that a man was acting suspiciously. At around 5 p.m., officers with the ASU Police Department responded to reports of an armed person inside the Greek Leadership Village acting suspiciously.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them. "Detectives will...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail system

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New data from Valley Metro shows there’s been a significant spike in crime on the light rail system. It comes a day after Arizona’s Family reported a disturbing attack and robbery on the light rail. Cell phone video captures a hammer-wielding suspect going after a man who had intervened to stop a fight.
PHOENIX, AZ
wranglernews.com

Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake

If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
TEMPE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Police: Door-knock ends in man getting shot in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A man was injured Friday morning in Mesa after he answered a knock on his door and opened up to a gunman, police said. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg near Dobson Road and University Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department. Mesa...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202

MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
statepress.com

Student involved in February GLV altercation to pay fine, attend education class

ASU student Lindsey Schmitt must attend an education class and pay a fine to victims involved in an altercation in February at the Greek Leadership Village. According to court documents, the Maricopa County Justice Court is requiring Schmitt attend SAGE Counseling or another behavioral health provider for an education class. Schmitt is also being fined $4,293.10; the money will go toward all victims related to the matter.
TEMPE, AZ

