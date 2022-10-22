Read full article on original website
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Armed Individuals In Tactical Gear Are Showing Up At Arizona Ballot Boxes
At least three run-ins have been documented at a Maricopa County drop box during early voting.
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23
PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
2 armed individuals in tactical gear reported standing outside Mesa ballot box
MESA, Ariz. — Two armed individuals were seen dressed in tactical gear outside a Mesa ballot drop box on Friday, the Maricopa County Elections Department said. The department said deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to the area. When they arrived, the two individuals reportedly left the area.
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe mayor denounces reports of antisemitic incident
The incident reportedly involves flyers with antisemitic content, and the flyers were left in front yards and doorsteps of homes in parts of the East Valley city. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
Mesa, Glendale receive over $9M from Maricopa County for emergency rent aid
PHOENIX – Two of the larger cities in the Valley will have almost $9.2 million at their disposal immediately to help renters stave off eviction, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said. The board announced Thursday further funding of the emergency rental assistance programs in Mesa and Glendale. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Armed man on ASU campus arrested, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - An armed man was arrested after those on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe called reporting that a man was acting suspiciously. At around 5 p.m., officers with the ASU Police Department responded to reports of an armed person inside the Greek Leadership Village acting suspiciously.
fox10phoenix.com
Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them. "Detectives will...
foodcontessa.com
Early Voters in Arizona’s Midterm Elections Have Reported Being Harassed by Poll Observers
A voter in Maricopa County, Arizona, says that while they were watching a ballot drop box, a group of people took pictures of them and their wife after they put their ballots in the box and followed them, calling them “mules.”. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona secretary...
AZFamily
New data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail system
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New data from Valley Metro shows there’s been a significant spike in crime on the light rail system. It comes a day after Arizona’s Family reported a disturbing attack and robbery on the light rail. Cell phone video captures a hammer-wielding suspect going after a man who had intervened to stop a fight.
wranglernews.com
Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake
If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
Police: Door-knock ends in man getting shot in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A man was injured Friday morning in Mesa after he answered a knock on his door and opened up to a gunman, police said. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg near Dobson Road and University Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department. Mesa...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202
MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
fox10phoenix.com
A look inside a Scottsdale cryogenics facility freezing bodies for the future
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale cryogenics company is freezing patients after they die so that one day, they might live again. Inside their aluminum tanks of liquid nitrogen are the bodies and heads of roughly 200 people. The canisters are housed at an Alcor Life Extension Foundation's facility in Scottsdale,...
statepress.com
Student involved in February GLV altercation to pay fine, attend education class
ASU student Lindsey Schmitt must attend an education class and pay a fine to victims involved in an altercation in February at the Greek Leadership Village. According to court documents, the Maricopa County Justice Court is requiring Schmitt attend SAGE Counseling or another behavioral health provider for an education class. Schmitt is also being fined $4,293.10; the money will go toward all victims related to the matter.
