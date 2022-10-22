ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.s. Air Force Academy, CO

USAF Academy, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in USAF Academy.

The Falcon High School football team will have a game with Air Academy High School on October 22, 2022, 13:00:00.

Falcon High School
Air Academy High School
October 22, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Falcon High School football team will have a game with Air Academy High School on October 22, 2022, 16:00:00.

Falcon High School
Air Academy High School
October 22, 2022
16:00:00
Freshman Boys Football

