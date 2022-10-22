FOOTBALL RESULTS: Big Central Conference and area roundup for Week 8

PLEASE CHECK BACK OFTEN. GAMES ARE ADDED AS THEY’RE REPORTED THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pingry 45, Morristown-Beard 18: John Woodford scored two rushing touchdowns and Michael Hollomon threw a touchdown pass and ran one in as Pingry (4-4) rolled to its third straight. Christian Fassnacht also scored on the ground for the Big Blue, while Rafferty Harris caught Hollomon’s scoring toss. Henry Pyne led the Pingry defense with two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.

GAME STORY: Westfield defense comes through with goal-line stand in final minute to dispatch Hillsborough

GAME STORY: Magliacano breaks out as St. Joseph downs Summit

Roselle 35, Belvidere 0 : Nazir Baker completed 7-of-7 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, and William Peay scored two rushing TDs and Roselle rolled to 4-4. Samir Rivalpaced the rushing attack with 82 yards on four carries for the Rams, while Emmanuel Lyles pitched in 65 yards on two carries and a score. Nafee Finney grabbed three receptions and a TD in the win, sending Belvidere to 0-8.

FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Results and story links in the Big Central Conference

A.L. Johnson 35, South River 9: Ryan George rushed 13 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns, adding two catches for 80 yards and a score, and A.L. Johnson cruised to 6-2. Antwone Smikle also scored on the ground for the Crusaders, while Jake Malcolm also caught a TD pass from Robert Gallagher, who finished 3-for-4 for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win. Ryan Colmut grabbed an interception for ALJ, which also got two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble from Mark Hansen. Josepg Lepore caught a 65-yard TD pass from Mikael Jaynes for South River (2-6).

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Woodbridge 35, Sayreville 21 : A.J. Bosch caught three touchdown passes and ran in two more, adding an interception, and Woodbridge (4-5) rallied to upend eighth-ranked Sayreville. Antonio Rosato connected on two long TD passes in the third quarter, after Sayreville (4-4) had turned a 14-14 halftime tie into a 21-14 advantage. The Barrons scored three unanswered TDs the rest of the way.

GAME STORY: Colonia edges Rahway

GAME STORY: Cranford topples undefeated North Brunswick

GAME STORY: St. Thomas rallies past Edison

GAME STORY: Plainfield stays hot, tops Franklin in back-and-forth affair

Somerville 41, South Brunswick 28: Mike Miller threw two touchdown passes and ran in another, andHashym Hobbs-Harris ran in two scores, and Somerville (4-5) notched a huge boost to its playoff hopes, winning its second straight win under acting head coach Matt Bloom. Terrell Mitchell pitched in a 90-yard TD run in the win, while Quinn Carran and Julian Finger caught scoring strikes from Miller. Jacob Browkaw and Brendan Paulmenn each scored two touchdowns for South Brunswick (3-5).

Piscataway 51, New Brunswick 0: Antonio Rivera ran in two touchdowns and Aleks Sitkowski threw a TD pass and ran in another as Piscataway rolled. Elan McCrorey, Jalen Matthews and Keere Rawls also scored rushing touchdowns for the Chiefs (6-2), who also got a TD catch from Jonathan Carman. New Brunswick is 1-8.

Ridge 21, Union 0 : Will Deady rushed 24 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and the Ridge defense got three interceptions, including two more from Adam Meiner, and blanked Union on the road. Jack Barisha capped the Red Devils (6-2) scoring with a QB sneak. Meiner, who has nine interceptions on the season, made it six in the past three games. Ryan Olivo also grabbed a pick in the win. Union is 2-6.

Bridgewater-Raritan 34, Old Bridge 0: Jack Bray threw two first-half touchdown passes to Matt Maciolek, and Colin Kurdyla got things going in the second half returning an interception for a score and Bridgewater-Raritan’s defense pitched its first shutout. The Panthers offense doubled its season-high output of 17 points, put up last weekend. CJ Stevens and Drew Davis ran in fourth-quarter scores for BR, which improved to 4-5, solidifying its hoild on a playoff spot in North Group 5. Old Bridge slid to 5-4.

Immaculata 24, Weequahic 21 (OT): Will Grabko forced and then recovered a fumble on Weequahic’s opening drive of overtime, and then booted a game-winning 24-yard field goal, and Immaculata won in overtime for the first time in three tries this year. Cameron Chadwick caught a TD pass from Mason Geis and returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Spartans (4-4), who also got a rushing touchdown from Martin Wantong.

Montgomery 28, Linden 13: Michael Schmelzer threw two touchdown passes and ran in another, and Chris Eubanks totaled 60 yards rushing, a rushing score and a receiving score to fuel Montgomery (7-2). Schmelzer finished 11-for-25 for 141 yards and two scores, including a 10 yarder to Matt Davino top open the scoring. Davino caught six passes for 85 yards in the win. Linden (3-5) got rushing touchdowns from Te’Quan Thomas and Davon McClintock.

Manville 51, Bound Brook 0: Senior Shawn Purcell rushed 10 times for 193 yards and six touchdowns, and senior Danny Wildgoose quarterback connected with Ethan Mullins for a 50-yard TD pass and Manville wrapped up its regular season at 7-1. Senior Alex Orzol finished 6-for-7 kicking extra points, adding a 35-yard field goal for the Mustangs, who also got a forced fumble from Wildgoose, which was recovered by Mullins. Bound Brook is 0-8.

Delaware Valley 48, North Plainfield 14: Patrick Garlinghouse scored three times, and Justin Kolpan caught two touchdowns from Jack Bill, who also ran one in, and Delaware Valley rolled to 6-2. Daniel Shapiro also scored a TD for the Terriers. The Canucks fell to 1-8.

J.F. Kennedy 21, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 19 : Khadar Jackson ran in a touchdown, caught a TD pass, and returned an interception for a score, but Scotch Plains-Fanwood missed a would-be game-winning field goal in the final second to slide to 1-8. J.F. Kennedy improved to 2-7, winning its second straight.

Phillipsburg 28, East Brunswick 0: Caleb Rivera rushed 10 times for 55 yards and three touchdowns, and Patrick Day returned an interception 18 yards for a score as Phillipsburg wrapped up its undefeated regular season at 8-0. Connor Hille finished with three catches for 90 yards in the win, adding a team-high 11 tackles, while Isaiah Jackson chipped in an interception. The Bears are 0-8.

Bernards 42, Governor Livingston 0 : Nicky Kouflie broke off touchdown runs of 64 and 53 yards, respectively, and Terrance Hanratty added two more rushing scores and Bernards cruised to 8-1. Connor Laverty hooked up with Ethan Caldwell on a 15-yard touchdown strike, with Michael Melitski capping the Mountaineers’ end zone visits with a 10-yard second-half run. Simon Bramwit finished a perfect 6-for-6 kicking PATs. The Highlanders fell to 4-5.

South Plainfield 19, Monroe 14 : Patrick Smith and Michael Green scored rushing touchdowns, and Joe Tiffert-Maroney connected with Zach Bolesta with what proved to be the fourth-quarter game-winner, as South Plainfield turned a 14-13 halftime deficit into a win, improving to 8-0. The Falcons are 2-6.

Spotswood 18, J.P. Stevens 7 : Anthony Christian rushed 21 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns and Spotswood improved to 6-3. The Hawks, who got a fourth-quarter TD to get on the board, fall to 0-8.

Hunterdon Central 27, Perth Amboy 7: RJ Hart threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns, and Trevor Fisch caught three passes for 57 yards and two scores to propel Hunterdon Central (4-5). Michael Carbo also grabbed a TD pass in the win, adding 83 yards rushing to lead the Red Devils. Jakob Saus finished with 58 rushing yards and a score. Joseph Valentino nabbed an interception in the win. Shakir Price caught a touchdown pass from Lavion Balthazar for Perth Amboy (2-6).

North Hunterdon 35, Voorhees 7 : Luke Martini threw three touchdown passes – each 42 yards or more -- and Alex Uryniak ran in two scores and North Hunterdon cruised to the win in the 47th annual Milk Can Game. Derrick Vaddis, Tyler Anderson and Danny Delusant all caught TDs for the Lions (8-1). Matteo Tramutola ran in a late touchdown for Voorhees (3-5), which got three catches for 86 yards from Tyler Kinney.

Watchung Hills 56, Elizabeth 14 : Nirio Garcia ran in two touchdowns, and Dylan Kelly tossed two touchdown passes and Watchung Hills breezed to 7-2. Dylan Moffit and David Dubas each added rushing scores for the Warriors, who also got a pick 6 from reigning BCC Player of the Week Riley McCann. Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth caught TD passes for Watchung Hills, while Hunter Seubert also grabbed an interception in the win, adding a forced fumble. Elizabeth fell to 2-6.

South Hunterdon 28, New Hope-Solebury (PA) 0: Tanner McCaffery threw for 113 yards, connecting with Brayden Hinman on a 71-yard TD pass, and the QB added a rushing score, and South Hunterdon’s defense did the rest, carrying to Eagles to 6-2. Tommy Tamsin and Edward Cooper also scored rushing TDs in the win. Aaron Salescik and Ryder Manfready collected interceptions in the victory, while Ryan Rampel recovered a fumble.

New Providence 26, Middlesex 6: Sean Donnelly returned a fumble for a touchdown, before an 89-yard touchdown pass from sophomore T.J. Munn to Jackson Zarinko made it 13-6 at halftime and New Providence erased an early deficit and went on to the win. The Pioneers (5-4) pulled away in the fourth quarter, with Zarinko running for a 44-yard score and Munn taking it in from a yard out. Munn, who was making his first start at quarterback, has been playing cornerback all season and added an interception Friday – his second of the year. Matt Botvinis grabbed two picks in the win and Matt Smith recovered a fumble after Matt Barlow’s strip sack. Middlesex (4-4) opened the scoring halfway through the first quarter with a 37-yard TD strike from Dom Parenti to Mehki Parks, before the 2-point conversion attempt failed on a bad snap.

Roselle Park 41, Newark Collegiate 12: Adrian Palacios rushed 17 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns, leading a Roselle Park rushing attack that featured three 100-plus-yard rushers and a fourth who broke 90. Elijah Ignacio (14-120) and Jermaine Hart (8-100) also scored in the win, as did Christopher Costa. Dylan George totaled 90 yards for the Panthers (4-4), who gained 452 as a team.

