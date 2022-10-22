ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

New Albany tied for first, Dublin Jerome third at Division I girls golf state tourney

By Dave Purpura, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
The leaderboard was fluid as the first round of the Division I girls golf state tournament wrapped up Oct. 21, to the point that four-time defending champion New Albany briefly anticipated a four-shot deficit to Centerville.

The Eagles are no stranger to such a situation, having been fourth through one day last year before trimming their total by 20 shots to win by five.

As it turned out, New Albany essentially is starting from scratch, as it enters the second and final round Oct. 22 at Ohio State’s Gray Course tied with Centerville. Both carded first-day scores of 312 to lead a packed field, two shots ahead of third-place Dublin Jerome and three up on Medina Highland and Rocky River Magnificat in fourth.

“It’s an 18-hole tournament now,” Eagles coach Rich Ritter said. “We played pretty good there for a stretch from the middle of the front nine to the first couple on the back, then the wind really picked up and got tough and we gave a few shots up.

“It was a balanced day. We didn’t play our best as a team, but we were balanced. We’re in a pretty good spot now.”

Mia Hammond shot 4-over par 74 to lead New Albany, followed by Emerson Purcell (76), Ceci Coccia (79) and Anna Coccia (83). Elle Furrow added an 88.

Hammond, a freshman, parred 10 holes and birdied two to find herself in fourth place, four shots behind individual leader and defending state champion Audrey Ryu from Jerome.

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley’s Kylee Heiderman is second (72), a shot ahead of Olentangy’s Olivia Drankwalter.

Ellie Ryu shot a 76 for Jerome, followed by Addie Yarbrough (83), Medha Pothuru (85) and Alexa Prettyman (85).

“I had some errant putts, but I feel like I did the best I could,” said Audrey Ryu, who had 12 pars and three birdies. “With the breeze, this was the kind of day where you just had to overcome that. I was making a lot of par putts, but when it came to birdie putts, I was kind of hesitant I guess. Maybe I was overthinking them. Once I made one, it was a confidence boost.”

Olentangy is sixth (322) as a team. Rounding out the Braves’ scoring were Elizabeth Wang (80) and Meadow Tian (81), ahead of 88s from Kimmy Archer and Navisha Soni.

“I told (Drankwalter) she had nothing left after this. No more overthinking anything, just go out and play,” Braves coach Micah Conley said. “She embraced that. She just played and ended up shooting one of her best rounds of the season on the biggest stage when her team needed it most.”

Cincinnati Sycamore is seventh (327), followed by North Canton Hoover (340), Macedonia Nordonia (342), Toledo St. Ursula (343), Springboro (350) and Lexington (358).

Among the area’s individual qualifiers, Worthington Kilbourne freshman Bella Anderson shot a 78 and is in an eight-way tie for 12th place. Dublin Coffman’s Ellie Lim and Olentangy Orange’s Skylar Dean both shot 80 and are in a four-way tie for 23rd.

