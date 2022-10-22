Read full article on original website
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to...
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Amy Coney Barrett, Missouri federal judge reject challenges to Biden student debt relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and a federal judge in Missouri each rejected dual challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan on Thursday.
The Supreme Court won't block the student loan debt relief program, at least for now
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is assigned to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, was the one who received the emergency application brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group.
Lauren Boebert Calls Women 'Lesser Vessel', Sparks Anger
Representative Lauren Boebert's comments were blasted by Democratic rival Adam Frisch and Blink 182 star Tom Delonge.
8 Million Have Already Applied to Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is already proving to be very popular. In an announcement on Monday, Biden called the program a “game changer,” saying that eight million people have submitted an application since Friday’s online soft launch. “Today marks a big step, among others, that my administration is taking to make education a ticket to the middle class that folks can actually afford,” he said. “The new student loan application is now open. If you have federal student debt, please visit StudentAid.gov. It’s easy, simple and fast and it’s a new day for millions of Americans all across our nation.” Announcing the program in August, the president said he’s planning to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt to those who earn less than $125,000, as well as forgiving $20,000 to those who received Pell Grants in college.Read it at The Hill
Biden's student loan handout survives legal challenge by Republican-led states
U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey dismissed a lawsuit challenging Biden's student debt forgiveness plan on Thursday that was brought by Republican-led states.
President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application
President Joe Biden on Monday officially launched the application for student loan relief, after the test version of the site went live this weekend — a long-awaited first step to fulfilling one of his campaign promises just weeks before the midterm elections. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden) “Today […] The post President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Judge dismisses Iowa effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS ― A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states, including Iowa, to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states...
‘Red wave’ could take hold. Will Republicans win both Senate and House?
Democrats are in control of both the House and Senate right now, but that may change as the midterm polls tighten.
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress
President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress.
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief
DOVER, Delaware — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program.
Only 29 percent of GOP voters say US has an obligation to help Ukraine: poll
A Morning Consult poll released on Monday found that only 29 percent of registered GOP respondents believe the U.S. has an obligation to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. By comparison, 56 percent of registered Democrats and 38 percent of independents believe that the U.S. has a responsibility to...
Brittney Griner will appeal her prison sentence in Russia on Tuesday
MOSCOW — Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner will formally appeal her conviction and sentencing on drug smuggling charges in Russia on Tuesday — the latest stage in a legal drama that has shadowed a breakdown in U.S.-Russian relations over the conflict in Ukraine. Griner will observe Tuesday's...
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally
President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
Republican National Committee sues Google, alleging email suppression
Google denies any allegations of bias against the GOP.
Kari Lake Is Dangerous Enough to Get Elected President
Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re someone who is scared of election deniers and right-wing extremists, there’s a new horror show to fear: The rise of Kari Lake.Conservative writer Rich Lowry recently wrote that if she wins her gubernatorial bid, Lake would be “the favorite to become Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick should he win the Republican nomination again in 2024.” Lowry might be selling her short.Lake doesn’t seem like the kind of person who enjoys playing Robin to someone else’s Batman, and I’m not the only one who sees this. “I would not be surprised to...
Supreme Court urged to halt Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
A group of Wisconsin taxpayers on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to block the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program while an appeal plays out in a lower court. The emergency request, filed to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who handles emergency matters arising from Wisconsin, comes shortly after the...
