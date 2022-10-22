Read full article on original website
Remains of missing Florida man who dropped daughter off at college last year found
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Skeletal remains found in Florida’s capital city have been identified as a man who was last seen more than a year ago after he dropped his daughter off at college, authorities said. The remains of Jason Winoker, 52, of Land O’ Lakes, were found in...
Early voting in Central Florida: Here’s what you should know
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Great American Experiment of our Western democracy will enter a relatively small yet new phase come Monday, Oct. 24, when early voting begins in most Central Florida counties. If you’re a county resident of Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter or...
Florida insurance claims for Hurricane Ian near $7 billion
Florida insurance companies have reported nearly $7 billion in claims in the 25 days since Hurricane Ian's landfall.
DeSantis v. Crist debate: How to watch Florida governor candidates square off in only debate Monday
FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist will square off in their only debate in the race for the next governor of Florida Monday night. During the one-hour debate, candidates will tackle the most important issues facing Floridians, and use their answers to help guide your decision on Election Day.
Salesman accused of stealing dog from Florida home, attempting to send it to shelter
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An Alabama salesman is accused of stealing a dog from a Rockledge home and attempting to send it to a shelter. Ethan Morales, 19, of Alabama was reportedly walking through a neighborhood in Rockledge conducting door-to-door sales, when a Jack Russell mix dog ran up to him from the owner's front yard on Oct. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $5M For Residents In 6 Counties For Insurance Deductibles
Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Punta Gorda on Saturday to announce that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest-hit counties. Funding assistance
Medical examiner reports outline how Hurricane Ian victims died
Medical examiner reports show at least 109 people in 19 Florida counties died as a result of Hurricane Ian. Most of those deaths were caused by drowning when people didn't evacuate.
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
Psychological factors affect choice to evacuate or not during hurricanes
Psychologists say people choose to ignore evacuation warnings for a variety of reasons, including ignorance, the advice of others or the desire not to leave their homes unattended during a hurricane.
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on Hurricane Ian Recovery
This week, Governor Ron DeSantis continued to visit areas impacted by Hurricane Ian and make major announcements related to storm recovery. The Governor announced the opening of the Sanibel Causeway for vehicle access and signed an Executive Order to extend the deadline for property taxes
Ron DeSantis Wants a Special Session of the Legislature Focused on Property Insurance
On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wanted the Legislature to meet in a special session in December to “address property tax obligations and provide needed economic relief for Southwest Florida residents.”. The governor’s office noted that DeSantis was working with the legislative leadership on the matter. The special...
2 accused of stealing from Lowe’s Home Improvement stores throughout the state
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after investigators said the pair allegedly visited multiple Lowe’s Home Improvement stores across Florida, stealing more than $47,000 in items. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The men were arrested Thursday...
Florida women going to prison for role in alleged falsified medical study
FLORIDA — Two Florida medical study coordinators have been ordered to prison in connection with their part in an alleged scheme to falsify medical trial data, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal judge sentenced the two Florida women in...
Lafayette Sheriff's Office Finds Grandmother Who Took Juvenile from Florida Family
A Florida grandmother who took her grandchild without permission was located in Lafayette Parish.
Facing South Florida: Voter Fraud Arrests
Jim interviews the deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition in the aftermath this week of newly released videos from arrests of 20 people in Florida back in August for alleged voter fraud in 2020. The results come amid confusion ever since voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 4, which restored the voting rights of convicted felons. Guest: Neil Volz/DEP. DIR., FLORIDA RIGHTS RESTORATION COALITION
3 Texas men arrested for stealing register, cash from destroyed Florida bar
Three Texas men were arrested after a Hillsborough County deputy, who was in Lee County to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup, spotted the men rummaging through the rubble that was home to the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant.
