Florida State

click orlando

Early voting in Central Florida: Here’s what you should know

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Great American Experiment of our Western democracy will enter a relatively small yet new phase come Monday, Oct. 24, when early voting begins in most Central Florida counties. If you’re a county resident of Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter or...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Salesman accused of stealing dog from Florida home, attempting to send it to shelter

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An Alabama salesman is accused of stealing a dog from a Rockledge home and attempting to send it to a shelter. Ethan Morales, 19, of Alabama was reportedly walking through a neighborhood in Rockledge conducting door-to-door sales, when a Jack Russell mix dog ran up to him from the owner's front yard on Oct. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
SARASOTA, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Voter Fraud Arrests

Jim interviews the deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition in the aftermath this week of newly released videos from arrests of 20 people in Florida back in August for alleged voter fraud in 2020. The results come amid confusion ever since voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 4, which restored the voting rights of convicted felons.               Guest:   Neil Volz/DEP. DIR., FLORIDA RIGHTS RESTORATION COALITION 
FLORIDA STATE

