Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

UPDATE (10/24/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Maddie Naff was found safe.

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Maddie Naff.

Maddie’s last known location was at Rosalie in Natchez, Mississippi. Naff’s vehicle was left on the premises, so it is likely she is traveling by foot. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on the right side of her jaw.

If anyone has information on Maddie’s wherabouts, you are urged to contact the Natchez Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office-CID, or Priester Byrne.