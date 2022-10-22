ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

By Aysha Decuir
 2 days ago
UPDATE (10/24/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Maddie Naff was found safe.

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Maddie Naff.

Maddie’s last known location was at Rosalie in Natchez, Mississippi. Naff’s vehicle was left on the premises, so it is likely she is traveling by foot. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on the right side of her jaw.

If anyone has information on Maddie’s wherabouts, you are urged to contact the Natchez Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office-CID, or Priester Byrne.

MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
