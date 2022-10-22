the picture you want to upload with the story is of said inmate. not the bars. But good for him, for real, if he can just walk right out the main entrance/exit where a CO has to visually see the inmates at the exit door, then he pushes a BUTTON to unlock the door and the inmates then open door.This has happened before also. Not a surprise.
LMFAO if he can just walk out like he did he deserves his freedom put the guard in his place lol
I say he had inside help from a guard, only wearing boxers, no shoes. A promise of some dough, maybe a shady woman, and he’s off to Mexico. Don’t trust the Pima County Sheriffs Department, too many on the take. I’ve had two occasions where Deputies have demanded a sum of money before they would do their job. The Federal Drug guys I talk with say that too many on the PCSD are one call away from alerting the local drug dealers and their all Mexican officer’s. Be aware, times the are a changing!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
New British Pub and Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast Growing Coffee Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Comments / 9