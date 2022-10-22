ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 9

JT88
2d ago

the picture you want to upload with the story is of said inmate. not the bars. But good for him, for real, if he can just walk right out the main entrance/exit where a CO has to visually see the inmates at the exit door, then he pushes a BUTTON to unlock the door and the inmates then open door.This has happened before also. Not a surprise.

Reply
6
Anti manchild
2d ago

LMFAO if he can just walk out like he did he deserves his freedom put the guard in his place lol

Reply(1)
6
Roberto
2d ago

I say he had inside help from a guard, only wearing boxers, no shoes. A promise of some dough, maybe a shady woman, and he’s off to Mexico. Don’t trust the Pima County Sheriffs Department, too many on the take. I’ve had two occasions where Deputies have demanded a sum of money before they would do their job. The Federal Drug guys I talk with say that too many on the PCSD are one call away from alerting the local drug dealers and their all Mexican officer’s. Be aware, times the are a changing!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Crash closes road, injures driver on Grant, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road is closed after a single vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole, knocking it into the road. Eastbound traffic has been shut down. The...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman died after she was hit by a car on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders were called to Country Club Road and Transcon Way, where they found the victim and tried to perform life-saving measures. Ultimately, she died at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Suspect warned of “catastrophic” consequences months before UArizona shooting

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In April of this year, Murad Dervish sent a series of threatening emails to the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences department, according to a newly-released police report. Six months later, police say he gunned down Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the department, in an on-campus shooting.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD: Ambulance involved in crash near Flowing Wells

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a wreck involving an ambulance took place on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say the collision took place near Prince Road and North Runway. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crash closes part of River Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of River Road are closed on Tucson’s north side after a wreck happened there on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, the crash involved one vehicle and took place at River Road and Camino Luz.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit at Pima, Columbus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Tucson Medical Center late Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard. The TPD said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights...
TUCSON, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times

A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
MARICOPA, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man charged with fatally shooting father in Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his father in Picture Rocks on Thursday, Oct. 20. 30-year-old Nicholas Ocskai has been charged with second-degree murder and was booked into the Pima County Jail. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman shot at apartment complex near 22nd and Swan in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was found shot at an apartment complex near 22nd Street and Swan Road in Tucson early Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Siegel Suites, 4425 East 22nd Street, around 2 a.m. The victim suffered injuries that...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

TPD raids midtown drug supply house

Four men face drug charges after the Tucson Police Department raided a midtown drug supply house this week. Police discovered multiple collections of drugs along with illegal weapons, including semi-automatic rifles. TPD was responding to reports of meth and fentanyl sales at an apartment complex near the intersection of Speedway...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy