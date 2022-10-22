ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Mark Bradford
2d ago

So instead of taking care of the homeless problem they destroy a structure that been up for more than a decade! Outrageous! The city needs to stop their infighting and do their job!

Rebecca Bell
2d ago

safety has nothing to do with it. outsiders will see it as keeping the ambiance, and the council's solution to the homeless problem is eradication(removal of benches, the arbors, and don't get me started on the bathroom closures- they could have it open for 8a-5p, not all the park visitors are homeless)

Rebecca Bell
2d ago

granted that city council claimed that business owners liked the idea of removal of benches, they're sitting on the curbs. what are you going to do. get rid of that also, along with the sidewalks for the roundabouts? vent over

