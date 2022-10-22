ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Mahwah football upsets Dumont, remains unbeaten all-time in their series

By Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

DUMONT – Daniel McClanahan stepped on the field with almost nothing to play for but pride. Nothing else was needed to continue Mahwah's winning tradition over Dumont.

A team that's down 10 starters and well outside a playoff spot stunned a state tournament-bound Huskies lineup on Friday night.

McClanahan scored a career-high three touchdowns and Ryon Arsala snuffed out a late onside kick attempt to lift the Thunderbirds (2-6) past Dumont (6-2), 20-13, in the SFC American Red.

What looked like a mismatch based on records and mutual opponents turned into a satisfying moment for new coach Adam Szuch and his band of three senior starters. The Thunderbirds held off Dumont behind a late interception by free safety Steven Lewis, who was playing out of position because of a 104 fever to the team's starter.

"I told them don't quit on me. I won't quit on you," Szuch said. "These kids got a lot of pride, man."

Szuch, who spent the last 15 years on staff as an assistant, used that attitude and some fearless playcalling with a depth chart in disarray.

The Thunderbirds went for it on fourth down twice from their own end, tried a fake field goal (unsuccessfully) and recovered a squib kick to start the game. They leaned on a freshman at middle linebacker and a senior captain who's battling through a broken hand.

All three of the Thunderbird scores came from a converted wide receiver in McClanahan at QB. He scrambled for back-to-back touchdowns after finding Arsala on an 18-yard score on his team's second drive. McClanahan also served as the team's hard-hitting strongside linebacker with the starter and backup both sidelined.

"Coach said coming into the game that we have nothing to lose," McClanahan said. "It's another football game for us. They are a state playoff team. We knew we wanted to come in and show what Mahwah is."

What it means

Mahwah is still unbeaten against Dumont in 14 matchups and all but two have been decided by double-digits.

Media speculation about the streak coming to an end provided some added motivation for the Thunderbirds. Dumont had won its last five games and was fifth in powerpoints in North Group 2.

"It's such a great feeling," Arsala said. "I'm so proud that we didn't let anyone down that played in the past."

Turning points

Mahwah was able to build a 20-0 lead after Omar Ahmed forced a fumble on the first Dumont possession. McClanahan spun off a tackle four plays later and spotted Arsala wide open in the left side of the endzone for the receiver's first career touchdown. It was the start of a breakout game for Arsala, who stretched the field with four catches for 102 yards in his first start on offense.

"He knows how to play football and he finds openings," McClanahan said of the fellow junior. "I'm excited for him next year too."

Dumont came to life in the second half after going down three scores. Joseph Gessner put the Huskies on the board with a 21-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Anthony Piccinich got Dumont within a touchdown with a six-yard keeper with 1:07 left, but Mahwah was able to fall on the ensuing kickoff.

"I'm just proud that we did all the little things right tonight for a change," Szuch said. "We didn't turn it over. We didn't get in our way. We executed. And we showed that Mahwah at 1-6 is a good football team. That's what we've been trying to prove all year."

Sean Farrell is a high school sports reporter for NorthJersey.com.

Email: farrells@northjersey.com Twitter: @seanfarrell92

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mahwah football upsets Dumont, remains unbeaten all-time in their series

The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

