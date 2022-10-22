Read full article on original website
teresa
2d ago
Prayers for the families. 🙏 He was not old enough to buy a gun, this just goes to show that if a person wants a gun they can easily get one.
NCPD: Teen arrested in connection to deadly Spruill Avenue shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said they have a teenager in custody following a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night on Spruill Avenue. According to NCPD, a 16-year-old female was arrested by investigators and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Around […]
NCPD investigating after fatal Spruill Avenue shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting that happened on Spruill Avenue. NCPD says patrol responded to an area on Spruill Avenue at Arbutus Avenue at 5:10pm in reference to a possible shooting in the area. Once on scene, officers located a victim suffering from […]
abcnews4.com
1 killed in early-morning shooting on Allway Street; Charleston police investigating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person dead on Monday, according to a release from the police department. Officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. after someone called 911 to report a shooting, according to CPD. Officers found a...
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
live5news.com
No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
Shooting at a Walterboro motel leaves one injured
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after one person was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Walterboro Sunday morning. According to Colleton Fire-Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at the Baymont Inn and Suits on Sniders Highway at 9:37 a.m. Sunday. Walterboro Police arrived to find a man critically […]
1 injured after Friday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Archdale Forest Apartments complex in North Charleston shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 in reference to reports of a shooting. A 19-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot […]
counton2.com
CPD investigating fatal Monday morning shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning. According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to...
Charleston deputies seeking information on 2010 murder
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a 12-year-old murder case. On October 23, 2010, Chad Montez Brown was found shot at a private party on Belgrade Avenue. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a party at Pythian Castle Hall in Charleston. Two victims […]
Deputies investigate shooting at gas station in Wando
WANDO, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a gas station in Wando. According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at Sphinx Gas Station on Highway 41 early Saturday morning. One person was reportedly shot. The condition of the victim is unknown. Limited details […]
Family remembers victim of Goose Creek Taco Bell shooting, suspect denied bond
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Police have provided additional details following a fatal shooting that happened in September at a Goose Creek Taco Bell. In an incident report from the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), authorities were told by a witness that two vehicles were involved in the September 22 shooting. Police were told that […]
South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
NCPD: Third arrest made after Peppertree Lane shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a third suspect was arrested in connection to an October 5 shooting. According to NCPD, Anthony Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to U.S. Marshals. He faces one charge of murder, two charges of attempted murder, and possession of a […]
Deputies investigating deadly late-night shooting in Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies said a man is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Roberta Drive in Summerville, according to a release. Deputies say they found a victim being administered CPR by people on the scene. Dorchester County […]
North Charleston man arrested for firing shots at juvenile
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police have arrested a man accused of firing shots at a juvenile Thursday night. According to North Charleston Police, an officer responded to the area of Pine Field Court and Rivers Avenue after a juvenile reported stated that he was shot at by another man. Officers were looking […]
Tractor-trailer overturned in Georgetown County Monday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A tractor-trailer overturned near Andrews in Georgetown County Monday morning. According to Georgetown County fire officials, crews responded to Saints Delight Road in the area of Dawhoo Lake Road shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said Saints Delights Road is closed between Walker Road and Windum Drive while crews work to upright […]
abccolumbia.com
Police: Man rammed car, fired shots
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Sumter continue to search for a suspect in a September attempted murder. Investigators say Marcques Wright is accused of driving to a home on Andrena Dr. and shooting into an occupied car then hitting hit with his SUV. Deputies say no injuries were reported. If...
abcnews4.com
CCSO deputies recognized after saving fellow detention deputy from choking
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two Charleston County Sheriff's Office detention deputies are being recognized for saving the life of a fellow deputy who was choking. A deputy was in the break room when she began choking on a piece of candy, officials explained. Detention Deputy Mary Clarey realized...
live5news.com
Taco Bell homicide suspect in custody, police say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge denied bond for a suspect in a deadly September shooting. The Goose Creek Police Department says 20-year-old Auquan Grier has been taken into custody following a deadly September shooting. Jail records show Grier was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, possession...
Search underway for Sumter man accused of opening fire into car, ramming it
SUMTER, S.C. — Weeks after an incident in which a man allegedly opened fire into another car and even rammed it, Sumter Police are still searching for the suspect. Investigators believe 25-year-old Marques Charles Wright drove to a home on Andrena Drive in September and then shot into a vehicle that had people inside. He then rammed the side of it with his SUV, police said.
