Tennessee State

Skydiver hospitalized after crashing before Tennessee high school football game

By Zach Shugan
 2 days ago

The Daniel Boone-David Crockett game was delayed as the individual was medically evacuated by a helicopter

A high school football game in Tennessee was delayed after a skydiver crashed just outside the field and required emergency medical attention.

The annual Musket Bowl rivalry game between Daniel Boone and David Crockett took place Friday night, but it got a late start when part of the pre-game festivities went terribly wrong.

Prior to kickoff, a skydiver dropped in for a show. However, a parachute malfunction caused the skydiver to plummet at an unsafe speed, and they crashed into a field just outside the stadium's fence.

The individual received medical attention and was taken to a hospital via helicopter, according to the Johnson City Press .

