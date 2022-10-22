Picayune, October 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Picayune.
The Forrest County Agricultural High School basketball team will have a game with Picayune Memorial High School on October 22, 2022, 07:40:00.
Forrest County Agricultural High School
Picayune Memorial High School
October 22, 2022
07:40:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The West Marion High School basketball team will have a game with Sumrall High School on October 22, 2022, 11:00:00.
West Marion High School
Sumrall High School
October 22, 2022
11:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Pearl River Central High School basketball team will have a game with Picayune Memorial High School on October 22, 2022, 13:40:00.
Pearl River Central High School
Picayune Memorial High School
October 22, 2022
13:40:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
