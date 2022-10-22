Read full article on original website
All Three Suspects Involved in Fatal Shooting in Keller, WA Have Been Arrested
KELLER, WA - All three suspects involved in fatal shootings on the Colville Reservation have been arrested. On Thursday, October 20, the Colville Tribal Police Department received a call regarding a shooting in the Keller District. Once arriving on scene, officers located two individuals deceased, according to a press release...
ifiberone.com
Third and final suspect in fatal shooting on Colville Reservation arrested
NESPELEM - A third suspect in a shooting that killed two and injured a tribal police officer has been arrested. The third suspect, who's name has not been released was arrested later in the day on Friday after two other suspects, Curry Pinkham and Zach Holt, were both taken into custody a short time apart.
ifiberone.com
Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County
A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington state
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane. Two arrests have been made
KXLY
Colville Reservation shocked by violent crime in their community
NESPELEM, Wash. — People living on the Colville Reservation are still in shock, dealing with tragedy and trauma they never expected. Now they’re trying to move forward and find new ways to cope. Joe Leach and his dad were burning dry weeds to get their mind off everything....
Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith. The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds. The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
KHQ Right Now
Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes
METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to prison for involvement in Idaho teenager’s death
COEUR D’ALENE — Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Holmes to 151 months in...
Authorities seize thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, meth and heroin in Winthrop
WINTHROP, Wash. – A two-month investigation resulted in the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin in Winthrop. The investigation was conducted by the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, along with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s, Winthrop Marshals Office and US Border Patrol. On Tuesday, they served a search warrant at a home on W. Chewuch...
59-Year-Old John A. Wilson Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Stevens County (Stevens County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported in Stevens County. The official stated that the crash happened on Highway 395 about 2 miles west of Kettle Falls. The officials reported that Wilson struck the side of a Subaru occupied by three people, two of them were...
Cusick man to spend over 12 years in prison for dealing fentanyl to teen who overdosed
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A U.S. District judge sentenced a Cusick man to more than 12 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl to a teen, who died of an overdose. Antoinne Holmes, 23, was sentenced to 151 months in prison and ordered that he pay $3,270 in restitution at the federal courthouse in Coeur d’Alene. On August 28, 2020,...
Man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 395 near Kettle Falls
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — A man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash on Highway 395 near Kettle Falls. According to the Washington State Patrol, a car pulled out from a driveway off of the side of the highway while John A. Wilson was riding southbound. WSP said the car merged into the first lane of traffic, then...
Washington State DNR expands program offering wildfire preparedness resources to homeowners
YAKIMA - The 2022 fire season may be coming to an end in the near future for Central Washington residents, but state agencies want to emphasize that the steps needed to prepare properties to be resilient against the threat of wildfire can be done any time of year. Washington State...
Wilbur-Creston and Keller school districts cancel classes due to 'tragedy involving loss of lives'
KELLER, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston (WCSD) and Keller school districts have announced that classes will be cancelled for Friday, Oct. 21. According to a message from Wilbur-Creston School District, a tragedy in the Keller community involving 'loss of lives' is the reason behind the cancellation. WCSD released the following...
Big Country News
