Keller, WA

Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County

A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake

LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith.  The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds.  The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
LOON LAKE, WA
Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes

METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
METHOW, WA
Man sentenced to prison for involvement in Idaho teenager’s death

COEUR D’ALENE — Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Holmes to 151 months in...
SANDPOINT, ID
Authorities seize thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, meth and heroin in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Wash. – A two-month investigation resulted in the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin in Winthrop.  The investigation was conducted by the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, along with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s, Winthrop Marshals Office and US Border Patrol.  On Tuesday, they served a search warrant at a home on W. Chewuch...
WINTHROP, WA
Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

