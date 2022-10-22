ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KATU.com

High school athletes ink first NIL deals

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been more than a week since the Oregon School Activities Association changed its rules allowing student athletes to profit off their name and likeness. Local students and companies are making the most of the opportunity. The Portland Gear lifestyle brand announced Friday the first...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
The Oregonian

Many Oregon school districts launch plans to boost 3rd graders critically behind in reading, while some stay the course

Confronted with evidence that huge shares of elementary pupils read significantly below grade level after years of pandemic-impacted schooling, Portland-area school districts are mounting varied approaches to boost literacy in the earliest grades, The Oregonian/OregonLive has found. An overwhelming number of Oregon’s third-graders, including more than half of Black and...
Channel 6000

Shortwave ridging means Sunday dry time in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A quick shot of shortwave ridging is going to be moving through Sunday. That means we have some dry time to use before our next shot of rain that slides in by Monday. A good day to go check out some of the leaves that may have received a shot of color.
KGW

No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message

PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
columbiagorgenews.com

Record fish caught in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Oregon from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
theolafmessenger.com

Oregon: land of hard drugs and good times?

In the last two years, Oregon has become famous for being the only state in the U.S. to decriminalize all hard drugs. Ballot measure 110 decriminalized the possession and use of small amounts of all drugs including, but not limited to: cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, methamphetamine, and LSD. The law also included measures for supporting addiction recovery centers. However, since the passing of the measure, there’s been a dramatic increase in overdoses and overall drug abuse in the state. This has led many to believe that the law put in place was a mistake and needs to be repealed. According to the Oregon Capital Chronicle’, the amount of overdoses in Oregon have increased from 280 in 2019 to 739 within the last year. Many Republicans in the state see these statistics as evidence of its ineffectiveness, and want to repeal the law— bringing Oregon back in line with the greater federal stance on hard drugs.
KPVI Newschannel 6

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KDRV

Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements

PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
