Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit, See The Crime He Allegedly Committed
As part of her case against former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children, New York Attorney General Letitia James sought a state court on Thursday to prevent the Trump Organization from shifting assets and continuing what she claims is a decade-long scam. "In short, there is every cause to suspect that the Defendants would continue to engage in identical fraudulent activity right up to trial unless checked by order of this Court," James said in an application for a preliminary injunction filed Thursday.
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Donald Trump seeks to withhold two folders seized at Mar-a-Lago
The former US president is trying to exclude a specific set of seized documents from an inquiry into his handling of government records
New York attorney general reveals Trump formed new company to dodge fraud case
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to block Donald Trump and his business from moving assets to evade liability after her office launched a blockbuster lawsuit alleging widespread fraud within the Trump Organization. The filing requests that Trump and his associates must first get court approval...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
The unintentional humor surrounding the ‘Trump Organization II’
It was just three weeks ago when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a sweeping civil case against Donald Trump, his controversial business, and three of his adult children, as part of a lengthy investigation into the Trump Organization’s allegedly fraudulent business practices. There’s no doubt that the allegations are serious — state prosecutors documented more than 200 instances of fraud — and might cost the former president dearly.
Trump Organization charged Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night to stay at Trump properties
During Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump hotels charged the Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night, more than five times the recommended government rate, and the high rates continued after he left office, according to an investigation released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Beginning in...
Trump Organization ready to call ex-CFO a liar as tax fraud trial begins
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Jury selection began on Monday in the tax fraud trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, with the Trump Organization ready to accuse its longtime chief financial officer of lying in a criminal case in which it is accused of awarding "off the books" benefits to some senior executives.
What to watch ahead of Trump Organization tax fraud trial this week
The Manhattan District Attorney's long-awaited trial against the Trump Organization begins on Monday, coming three years after authorities began investigating the business for alleged tax fraud.
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
Trump's Company Faces Criminal Tax Trial as His Legal Woes Mount
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump's family company is set to face a criminal trial on tax fraud charges in New York starting next week that could trigger fines and further complicate the real estate firm's ability to do business as the former U.S. president's legal woes mount. The Manhattan...
Kari Lake Is Dangerous Enough to Get Elected President
Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re someone who is scared of election deniers and right-wing extremists, there’s a new horror show to fear: The rise of Kari Lake.Conservative writer Rich Lowry recently wrote that if she wins her gubernatorial bid, Lake would be “the favorite to become Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick should he win the Republican nomination again in 2024.” Lowry might be selling her short.Lake doesn’t seem like the kind of person who enjoys playing Robin to someone else’s Batman, and I’m not the only one who sees this. “I would not be surprised to...
Jury selection to begin in Trump Organization criminal trial
Jury selection is set to begin in the criminal trial of the Trump Organization, which prosecutors allege that the former president’s company took part in a 15-year scheme to compensate top executives in order to avoid paying taxes. NBC News’ Tom Winter breaks down what to expect from the trial and how it could impact former President Trump.Oct. 24, 2022.
Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- As Donald Trump contemplates whether to run for president again, he faces an array of ongoing legal investigations. The former president is being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney and the state of New York for allegations of fraud related to his business and asset valuations.
