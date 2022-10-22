ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yobonews

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit, See The Crime He Allegedly Committed

As part of her case against former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children, New York Attorney General Letitia James sought a state court on Thursday to prevent the Trump Organization from shifting assets and continuing what she claims is a decade-long scam. "In short, there is every cause to suspect that the Defendants would continue to engage in identical fraudulent activity right up to trial unless checked by order of this Court," James said in an application for a preliminary injunction filed Thursday.
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
MSNBC

The unintentional humor surrounding the ‘Trump Organization II’

It was just three weeks ago when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a sweeping civil case against Donald Trump, his controversial business, and three of his adult children, as part of a lengthy investigation into the Trump Organization’s allegedly fraudulent business practices. There’s no doubt that the allegations are serious — state prosecutors documented more than 200 instances of fraud — and might cost the former president dearly.
DELAWARE STATE
US News and World Report

Trump's Company Faces Criminal Tax Trial as His Legal Woes Mount

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump's family company is set to face a criminal trial on tax fraud charges in New York starting next week that could trigger fines and further complicate the real estate firm's ability to do business as the former U.S. president's legal woes mount. The Manhattan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Is Dangerous Enough to Get Elected President

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re someone who is scared of election deniers and right-wing extremists, there’s a new horror show to fear: The rise of Kari Lake.Conservative writer Rich Lowry recently wrote that if she wins her gubernatorial bid, Lake would be “the favorite to become Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick should he win the Republican nomination again in 2024.” Lowry might be selling her short.Lake doesn’t seem like the kind of person who enjoys playing Robin to someone else’s Batman, and I’m not the only one who sees this. “I would not be surprised to...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Jury selection to begin in Trump Organization criminal trial

Jury selection is set to begin in the criminal trial of the Trump Organization, which prosecutors allege that the former president’s company took part in a 15-year scheme to compensate top executives in order to avoid paying taxes. NBC News’ Tom Winter breaks down what to expect from the trial and how it could impact former President Trump.Oct. 24, 2022.

