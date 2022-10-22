Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine parent wants book about transgender teens removed from school library
BATH (WGME) -- Another Maine school district will meet Monday night to discuss removing a book from its library. "Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out" is the book in question at RSU 1 in the Midcoast. A parent requested this book be removed from the Woolwich Central School library, which...
WGME
Travis Mills Foundation hosts plane pull at Portland Jetport
PORTLAND (WGME) - Do you think you could pull a jet down a runway?. Hundreds grouped together to do just that to benefit our veterans injured in combat. Teams of 20 pulled an 80-ton Fed Ex plane across the runway of the Portland Jetport to raise money for the Travis Mills Foundation.
WGME
Family of missing Bangor man beginning statewide search
PORTLAND (WGME) - The family of a missing Bangor man spent the weekend raising awareness through statewide rallies, pleading with Mainers to help in their search. CBS 13 spoke with the mother of 38-year-old Graham Lacher who was handing out information on the Eastern Prom in Portland Sunday afternoon. Her...
WGME
Maine Make-A-Wish teen wishes for renovated softball field for her team
READFIELD (WGME) - A Manchester teen and cancer survivor used her Make-A-Wish for something to benefit herself and her friends. 17-year-old Alexis Michaud plays for the softball team at Maranacook High School and she wished to renovate her school's softball field. The field with all of its new additions was...
WGME
Celebration of life for Theo Ferrara today
FREEPORT (WGME)-- A celebration of life was held today for 14-year old Theo Ferrara. The Freeport teen's death left a massive impact on the community. Ferrara had been missing for less than a week in September before his body was found in the ocean off the coast of Brunswick. His death especially impacted those at Freeport High School , where he had just begun his freshman year.
WGME
South Portland residents call to make intersection safer after girl hit by car
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME)-- A petition drive is underway in South Portland to make an intersection safer after a car hit an 11-year-old girl Thursday morning. The intersection of Broadway and Church Street is where the little girl was hit and injured. Police say she was crossing Broadway at 8 a.m., even though there's no crosswalk at that location.
WGME
Two people injured in Casco shooting
CASCO (WGME) -- Two people were injured after a shooting in Casco. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says several fights broke out on Wings Way shortly after midnight Sunday. Several witnesses called 911 to report a person shooting a gun at a large gathering. Police say 45-year-old Stephen Blais of...
WGME
Quick response key in containing Scarborough fire
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Scarborough, but officials credit a quick response in preventing flames from spreading to other buildings. Just before noon Sunday, first responders were called to Scarborough Downs Road where they found a home on fire. The family was not home...
WGME
Ultimate lobster pot is largest collegiate ultimate frisbee tournament in country
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - The largest collegiate ultimate frisbee tournament is going on right here in Maine. The Wainwright Complex in South Portland is playing host to more than 80 college teams in the Maine Ultimate Lobster Pot. Nearly 2,000 college athletes are in town this weekend. Schools across the...
WGME
NTSB releases preliminary report on Arundel plane crash
ARUNDEL (WGME) – The NTSB has released its preliminary report on a deadly plane crash in Arundel. Arundel plane crash report by googleanalyticswgme.com on Scribd. The crash killed two people on October 5. The pilot and passenger were returning from a business trip in Presque Isle, headed for the...
WGME
Biddeford Tigers honor 1980 state championship team
BIDDEFORD (WGME) – It was a big night for some former Biddeford Tigers as the 1980 state championship team was honored at halftime of the team’s football game Friday night. Brian Curit, who coached the Tigers to the 1994 state championship, was also a star player with the...
