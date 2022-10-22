ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Travis Mills Foundation hosts plane pull at Portland Jetport

PORTLAND (WGME) - Do you think you could pull a jet down a runway?. Hundreds grouped together to do just that to benefit our veterans injured in combat. Teams of 20 pulled an 80-ton Fed Ex plane across the runway of the Portland Jetport to raise money for the Travis Mills Foundation.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Family of missing Bangor man beginning statewide search

PORTLAND (WGME) - The family of a missing Bangor man spent the weekend raising awareness through statewide rallies, pleading with Mainers to help in their search. CBS 13 spoke with the mother of 38-year-old Graham Lacher who was handing out information on the Eastern Prom in Portland Sunday afternoon. Her...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Maine Make-A-Wish teen wishes for renovated softball field for her team

READFIELD (WGME) - A Manchester teen and cancer survivor used her Make-A-Wish for something to benefit herself and her friends. 17-year-old Alexis Michaud plays for the softball team at Maranacook High School and she wished to renovate her school's softball field. The field with all of its new additions was...
READFIELD, ME
WGME

Celebration of life for Theo Ferrara today

FREEPORT (WGME)-- A celebration of life was held today for 14-year old Theo Ferrara. The Freeport teen's death left a massive impact on the community. Ferrara had been missing for less than a week in September before his body was found in the ocean off the coast of Brunswick. His death especially impacted those at Freeport High School , where he had just begun his freshman year.
FREEPORT, ME
WGME

Two people injured in Casco shooting

CASCO (WGME) -- Two people were injured after a shooting in Casco. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says several fights broke out on Wings Way shortly after midnight Sunday. Several witnesses called 911 to report a person shooting a gun at a large gathering. Police say 45-year-old Stephen Blais of...
CASCO, ME
WGME

Quick response key in containing Scarborough fire

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Scarborough, but officials credit a quick response in preventing flames from spreading to other buildings. Just before noon Sunday, first responders were called to Scarborough Downs Road where they found a home on fire. The family was not home...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

NTSB releases preliminary report on Arundel plane crash

ARUNDEL (WGME) – The NTSB has released its preliminary report on a deadly plane crash in Arundel. Arundel plane crash report by googleanalyticswgme.com on Scribd. The crash killed two people on October 5. The pilot and passenger were returning from a business trip in Presque Isle, headed for the...
ARUNDEL, ME
WGME

Biddeford Tigers honor 1980 state championship team

BIDDEFORD (WGME) – It was a big night for some former Biddeford Tigers as the 1980 state championship team was honored at halftime of the team’s football game Friday night. Brian Curit, who coached the Tigers to the 1994 state championship, was also a star player with the...
BIDDEFORD, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy