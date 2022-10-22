Read full article on original website
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Donovan Mitchell Reveals He And Rudy Gobert Told Danny Ainge They Wanted To Run It Back: "Let's Not Make This Big Blowup Trade"
Donovan Mitchell reveals that he and Rudy Gobert told Danny Ainge that they wanted to run it back in Utah and did not want to blow up the roster.
Everybody is saying the same thing about the Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz apparently do not have the words “Victor Wembanyama” in their vocabulary. The Jazz were expected to be at the bottom of the bottom of the barrel this season after a dramatic facelift over the summer saw them trade both their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Key starters Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic were also moved in separate deals.
Chauncey Billups Reveals Portland Trail Blazers Were Looking For Russell Westbrook Mismatches: "We Just Wanted To Play Off Of Russ"
Chauncey Billups revealed that part of Portland's strategy in their win over the Los Angeles Lakers was looking for a Russell Westbrook mismatch with Jusuf Nurkic.
Utah Jazz proving they won’t be taken lightly after 2-0 start without Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz haven’t been favored for either of their first two matchups of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far,
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win
After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22
On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
This former Utah QB is expected to play in limited role for Liberty against BYU, per report
Charlie Brewer, who broke his hand in Liberty’s season opener, is expected to play in a limited role against BYU, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Rudy Gobert on Victor Wembanyama: 'He's unique, something the world has never seen'
Victor Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft, has garnered high praise throughout basketball circles before ever stepping foot on an NBA court. At 7-foot-3, the athletic and well-rounded 18-year-old is already a force. However, his French National teammate Rudy Gobert says the best is yet to come from the young standout.
ESPN
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 41-point game
Denver Nuggets (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-0, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 106-104 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Portland went 27-55 overall and 1-15 in...
Here’s where Utah landed in the major polls after its bye week
The Utes moved up one spot in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls.
What these former BYU defenders said in calling for change after Cougars’ latest loss
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was one of several former BYU defenders who shared their frustrations over the Cougars’ current state.
Pelicans Comeback Falls Short In Overtime to Jazz
The New Orleans Pelicans' winning streak ended with a tough loss in their home opener versus the Utah Jazz.
