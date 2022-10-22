Read full article on original website
WATCH NOW: Indians run over Spartans
ELKO — Given the circumstances of the rare Saturday football game between visiting Elko and hosting Spring Creek, the weather played right into the Indians’ hands. Elko used its physical, smash-mouth approach in an absolute blizzard for the first quarter — which left about 3-inches of accumulation for the remainder of the contest — and ran over the Spartans for a 38-0 victory.
Lady Indians split with Wooster, South Tahoe
SOUTH TAHOE, California — The Elko girls soccer team — in a remake of a previously-postponed road trip — was unable to win both games over the weekend, but the Lady Indians beat the team that eliminated them from the 2021 regional tournament. On Friday, Elko avenged...
Leopards streak past Braves, 63-36
OWYHEE — The Wells football team rained on Owyhee’s senior-day ballgame. The visiting Leopards took down the hosting Braves by 27 points in a 63-36 contest. Despite the lopsided loss, Owyhee moved the football well. On 40 carries, the Braves ran for 370 yards — averaging nearly a...
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Elko, NV
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Spook Walk on Oct. 26. Come dressed in your best costume to walk the River Trail. Meet under the NOS flag near the tennis courts at Southside Park. The event includes a costume contest, and winners will receive some NOS gear to use on their next walk or hike. The walk starts at 2 p.m. and hot chocolate will be provided for all participants.
Covid level drops in Elko during first part of October
ELKO – The COVID-19 virus levels dropped in Elko over the past two weeks, after rising over the previous month. Virus concentrations at the city’s sewage treatment plant began to rise in September, reaching 571,305 genome copies by the end of the month. Biobot Analytics reported the effective...
Elko County eyes hand-counting ballots
ELKO – Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman has a new plan to expand election trust in answer to public concerns, and she and County Manager Amanda Osborne came up with cost and worker estimates for hand-counting ballots in answer to public comments and a petition calling for hand counts.
Team takes first in safety competition
KGHM Robinson Mine is proud to announce the Robinson Mine Rescue Competition Team’s first place win at the 35th Annual Elko Safety Olympiad. From Sept. 27-29, 10 mine rescue teams from Nevada, Idaho and Utah competed to be the best overall at team skills, training and real-life scenario performance.
Weather week ahead: More rain, snow possible
ELKO – More rain and snow are in the forecast after a weekend storm sent temperatures crashing and delivered much needed moisture to northeastern Nevada. Elko received a record 0.3 of an inch of snow on Saturday while Ely was blanketed in a record 3.8 inches. Total precipitation in...
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Aaron B. Denison, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested Oct. 14, 2022, for three counts of defacing property and one count of attempting to destroy property. Bail: $1,000. Caleb J. Smith, 28, of Franklin, Idaho was arrested Oct. 16, 2022, at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $310,000
This beautiful townhome is move in ready! There are upgrades throughout this single level 3 bed 2 bath home that features 9 foot walls and an open floor plan. The kitchen is upgraded with custom cabinets and beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and under cabinet LED lighting. Flooring throughout home is luxury vinyl plank. Main bath features custom tile surround in the tub/shower with quartz countertop, main bedroom has ceiling fan, there is a barn door that separates the bedroom from the ensuite bathroom with a walk in shower with custom tile surround, double vanities with quartz tops and walk in closet. Home features central air, water softener system, custom shutters on all windows and slider door. Garage is insulated. There is a fenced area in the back with privacy vinyl fence. Common areas features guest parking, low maintenance landscaping and a common BBQ area. HOA fees to include water, sewer, garbage, landscaping maintenance, snow removal and required insurance.
Local government this week
------ Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at City Hall. Members will consider awarding a bid for a water main installation to low bidder MKD Construction for $2.77 million; authorization to replace utility poles at Ruby View Golf Course following damage from a wind storm; and vacating a portion of right of way on West Main Street at the request of abutting property owner Dan L. Bilbao.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Defendant testifies in Elko murder trial
ELKO – The suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl nearly two years ago took the stand in his own defense and said he did not remember the night of the incident. Justin Mullis, 26, testified Wednesday, with both sides resting their cases before the weekend. Charged...
