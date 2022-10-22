Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two square off for Wood County Clerk post
PARKERSBURG — Republican Joe Gonzales will face Democrat J.R. Carpenter for the office of Wood County Clerk on the upcoming general election ballot. Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes, a Democrat, is planning to retire at the end of his current term, which comes to a close this year, and did not seek re-election for the six-year term.
WTAP
Hillary Dennison’s trial continued until March 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and fiancée in February of 2021 appeared in Wood County Circuit Court Friday afternoon for a status and motion hearing. Hillary Dennison is on trial for the deaths of Harold Dennison and Beau Wasmer. Dennison’s attorney filed...
WTAP
Obituary: Hammer, Delores Helen Roberts Carpenter
Delores (Dee) Helen Roberts Carpenter Hammer, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, retired Licensed Practical Nurse and loving follower of Christ, went home to her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2022, in Sandersville, Georgia, at the age of 88. Dee was born December 27, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, to Bruce and...
WOUB
An auction in rural Morgan County draws Southeast Ohioans with fresh, local produce
CHESTERHILL, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — People can get carried away at the Chesterhill Produce Auction. Perhaps a box of purple sweet potatoes draws their attention. The bidding starts low, at $2. Now, it’s up to $7, and still rising. By now, the price doesn’t matter. The competitors want their prize, and they have only seconds to decide whether to call before they risk losing the sweet potatoes forever.
WTAP
Obituary: Stewart, Betty M.
Betty M. Stewart, 88, of Rockport, WV, passed away on October 20, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg. She was born on October 28th, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late Harold and Thirza Bowersock Kerr. Betty was retired from Hills Department Store. She enjoyed flowers and...
wchstv.com
Parkersburg takes different approach, makes dent in homeless problem
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg has a more hardnosed approach to dealing with its largely transient homeless population than Charleston. It's two homeless coordinators split their time helping people get help and getting rid of little tent cities that once threatened to overwhelm this Mid-Ohio Valley city. "Never, ever...
What were the intentions of the Bellaire, Ohio animal hoarders and how can other hoarders stop?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — After cats, dogs, chickens and a donkey were discovered in a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation last week, hoarding is again in the spotlight. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Hoarders’ intentions are not cruel. Belmont County animal rescue professionals say that while the animals are […]
WTAP
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of cold case investigators is coming to the Wood County area to look into a 14-year old cold case. In February of 2008, Judy Petty died in a structure fire at her family’s farm. Petty’s family and others saying that Judy died before...
WTAP
Public Art Committee is currently searching for local artists
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Public Art Committee along with Marietta Main Street are searching for artists within 90 miles of Marietta.T. They will be hiring six artists who will create a gallery style art exhibition along the Post St. bike path. This art project falls under the same project...
WTAP
Obituary: Waldron, Lola Anita Sams
Lola Anita Sams Waldron, 92, of Rockport, WV, passed away at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV, on October 19, 2022. She was born November 11, 1929, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Ralph O. Sams and Gladys Herdman Sams. She is survived by four children, Tom (Carol) Waldron of Mineral Wells, WV, Kathy (Bob) Dowler of Rockport, WV, Mike (Stephanie) Waldron of Rockport, and Eric (Kathy) Waldron of Columbus, OH; Also surviving is her brother, Ralph Sams, Jr. (Wilma) of Parkersburg; sisters, Wanda Dille of Mineral Wells, WV and Lorna Wright of Belleville, WV; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show "Ghost Hunters," say reports.
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Raymond Calvin
Raymond Calvin Smith, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 17, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on December 28, 1925, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Edward and Maggie Davis Smith. Raymond had proudly served his country during World War II. He was a...
WTAP
Obituary: Steed, Donald Ray
Donald Ray Steed, 56, of Vienna, WV, passed away on October 21, 2022, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Local schools promote a drug-free life through Red Ribbon Week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Red Ribbon Week is a drug prevention initiative schools across the Mid-Ohio Valley do. This week, multiple Wood County schools are participating. If you walk through the halls of a handful of Wood County schools this week, you may find Batman, a hippie, or even a Disney character because of themed days. You’d also see Halloween parties and educational activities.
WTRF
The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication in Belmont County
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This $2 million project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation has been over a decade in the making. The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working to increase awareness of the significance of the railroad and securing long-term preservation of the structure, and today they unveiled a new era for this monument.
WTAP
The Station carry-out hosts chili cook-off to benefit Humane Society in Marietta
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the sixth year the Station carry out in Belpre has hosted a chili cook-off that will benefit the Humane Society of Marietta. 100% of the proceeds made today from the cook-off will be donated to the Humane Society in Marietta. 18 different chilis were submitted...
WTAP
Obituary: Jones, Icie
Icie Jones, 88, of Marietta, OH. passed away peacefully Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Icie was born Icie Frances Groves on October 27, 1933, to Dix and Dale Chapman Groves in Calvin, Nicholas Co., WV. She graduated from Mountain State Business College, where she studied Accounting and...
WTAP
Obituary: Fox, Walter Jeffrey “Jeff”
Walter Jeffrey “Jeff” Fox, 61, of West Union, WV, departed this life Friday, October 21, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born May 20, 1961, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Richard Walter and Gypsy Lou...
WTAP
Obituary: Riddle, Carol Ann
Carol Ann Riddle, 65, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on June 29. 1957 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Earl Clifford and Dorothy Louise Richards. Carol was a Pennsboro High School graduate...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH
Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
