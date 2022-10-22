ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

PennLive.com

Man found shot to death in car in Pa. borough

A 58-year-old western Pennsylvania was shot and killed overnight according to a story from KDKA. Allegheny County police said that officers in Wilkinsburg were first called out around 12:15 a.m. today after dispatchers got a call about shots fired near the area of Maple Street. When first responders arrived on...
WILKINSBURG, PA
Shore News Network

31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb

PENN HILLS, PA – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the suburban neighborhood of 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills on Friday. Police responded to a shots-fired call at around 8:30 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the victim inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the man was inside his home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots and two unoccupied parked cars outside the home, then fired a third shot into the home, striking the man through a window. No description of the suspect was released, and no The post 31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman shot in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating after a woman was shot in the city’s Arlington neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 2100 block of Elsie Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Indiana County man's death ruled homicide after Oct. 20 kidnapping

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dilltown-area man who had been missing since Oct. 20 was found dead on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers discovered the body of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, on Oct. 22 in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township, Indiana County. The Indiana County coroner ruled Garreffa's death a homicide.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Spring Hill shooting suspect arrested in Swissvale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An attempted homicide suspect has been taken into custody by police.Police say that 30-year-old Juan Still was arrested in Swissvale on Friday.Still was wanted in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood that took place in August.Still is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms charges.He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle house fire in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — Firefighters battled a house fire in West View Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to Ann Arbor Avenue at around 10:47 p.m. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
WEST VIEW, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman injured in Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS — Penn Hills Police Chief Ronald Como told Channel 11 a woman was shot in the leg when at least 50 rounds were fired from a high-caliber rifle. The shooting took place around 11 p.m. Thursday. First responders were called to the area of Tulip Road in Penn Hills. We saw police placing evidence markers on the ground and bullet holes in a vehicle at Rodi and Hoover roads.
PENN HILLS, PA

