31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb
PENN HILLS, PA – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the suburban neighborhood of 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills on Friday. Police responded to a shots-fired call at around 8:30 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the victim inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the man was inside his home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots and two unoccupied parked cars outside the home, then fired a third shot into the home, striking the man through a window. No description of the suspect was released, and no The post 31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found shot to death in car in Allegheny County
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 58-year-old man in Wilkinsburg. The man was found shot inside his vehicle in the 100 block of Maple Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman shot in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating after a woman was shot in the city’s Arlington neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 2100 block of Elsie Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to...
One dead, several wounded in three separate shootings overnight
It was another violent night around Pittsburgh. In Wilkinsburg, a man was found dead inside a vehicle. There was also a shooting on the South Side and one in Arlington.
Monroeville man arrested for alleged shooting during road rage incident
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A Monroeville man was arrested for an alleged shooting during a road rage incident Sunday. Matthew Alfaro, 23, is behind bars. Alfaro was charged with several crimes including two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of felony carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment.
Investigation underway after fire breaks out in Arnold, Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Three homes were damaged as flames spread quickly during a fire in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Taylor Avenue. A family in one of the damaged homes was forced to evacuate, but no one was hurt. Neighbors said the...
1 person in critical condition, another person injured, after shots fired on Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — Two people showed up at local hospitals, including one in critical condition, following an incident in which shots were fired on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The incident happened a little before 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 90 block of South 10th Street. Pittsburgh Public...
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
Indiana County man's death ruled homicide after Oct. 20 kidnapping
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dilltown-area man who had been missing since Oct. 20 was found dead on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers discovered the body of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, on Oct. 22 in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township, Indiana County. The Indiana County coroner ruled Garreffa's death a homicide.
Spring Hill shooting suspect arrested in Swissvale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An attempted homicide suspect has been taken into custody by police.Police say that 30-year-old Juan Still was arrested in Swissvale on Friday.Still was wanted in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood that took place in August.Still is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms charges.He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
All-clear given at UPMC after alert warned of possible person with a gun
An all-clear was given at UPMC following a report of a possible person with a gun at UPMC Presby. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned that was not the case and there is not presently any cause for concern in this area. "A bronze alert issued this morning was sent...
Braddock man who served 18 years for crime he didn't commit struggled to find his way after release
Drew Whitley spent more than 6,000 days incarcerated for a crime he didn’t commit. Just 33 when he entered Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections in 1989 for the killing of a woman who worked at a McDonald’s restaurant in Duquesne, Whitley was 50 years old by the time DNA evidence cleared him.
Firefighters battle house fire in West View
WEST VIEW, Pa. — Firefighters battled a house fire in West View Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to Ann Arbor Avenue at around 10:47 p.m. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
1 person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into diner
CASTLE SHANNON — One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a local diner. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and medics were sent to Grove Road in Castle Shannon at around 5:30 p.m., where a large hole was punched through the side of Bob’s Diner.
Police: missing North Huntingdon boy found safe
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE: The missing boy from North Huntingdon was found safe, police say. Police in North Huntingdon are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Officers say the child is a boy with light skin and red hair. His name is Marcus and he was last seen near Carpenter Lane.
Woman injured in Penn Hills shooting
PENN HILLS — Penn Hills Police Chief Ronald Como told Channel 11 a woman was shot in the leg when at least 50 rounds were fired from a high-caliber rifle. The shooting took place around 11 p.m. Thursday. First responders were called to the area of Tulip Road in Penn Hills. We saw police placing evidence markers on the ground and bullet holes in a vehicle at Rodi and Hoover roads.
Woman found dead after fire breaks out in Armstrong County home
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman was found dead after fire broke out in a home in Madison Township, Armstrong County, on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported a little before 1 p.m. at a house on Rimerton Road. The coroner said Judith Zahcerl, of Indiana, died of...
UPMC hospitals operating normally after false reports of active shooter
PITTSBURGH — From the looks of UPMC Presbyterian’s campus Monday afternoon, you’d never know that hours earlier, the company sent out a mass alert to employees, warning them about a bronze alert. A bronze alert is code for an active shooter. One nursing student woke up to...
