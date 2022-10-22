Read full article on original website
Photos: Manistee Catholic Central's homecoming parade brings spirit to River Street
MANISTEE —The Manistee Catholic Central Homecoming Parade took place Saturday morning. MCC's football team faces Onaway on Saturday afternoon.
Camp Albright hosts first annual fall festival
REED CITY — The first annual Camp Albright Community Fall Festival took place over the weekend with loads of activities for the entire family to enjoy. Camp's owner Chuck Davis and property manager Dave Johnson, who came up with the idea to do a scarecrow contest last year, expanded the event this year to include hayrides, a haunted house and evenings beside the campfire.
Missing Michigan family found hundreds of miles from home
A family missing from Fremont, Michigan, has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Department said.
Housing forum looks at proposed development near Manistee senior center
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Council on Aging is considering adding a senior housing development to its property surrounding the Wagoner Community Center. Council on aging officials say that nearly 14-acres of land are available for development and that its proximity to services provided at the Wagoner center would be easily accessible for older Manistee County residents.
Manistee City Police Department shares trick-or-treating tips
MANISTEE —The Manistee City Police Department announced the recommended times for trick-or-treating in the city of Manistee are from 6-8 p.m. The department also shared Halloween safety tips from the National Safety Council. Costume safety tips. • If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their...
Missing Cirigliano family found safe in Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — A family of four that has been missing out of Fremont, Michigan, since Sunday, Oct. 16 were found safely, police say. Contact was made with the family around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in Steven's Point, Wisconsin. All family members were interviewed and police say they are safe.
Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station
FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
Historic house in Central destroyed by fire
CENTRAL, Mich. (WJMN) – A house owned by the Keweenaw County Historical Society (KCHS) in the Central Mine Historic District was destroyed in a fire on Sunday night, according to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy with the sheriff’s office reportedly responded to assist the Allouez Township...
Will New Development Lead To Traffic Chaos On LaFranier Road?
Rewind a few decades and LaFranier Road was a mostly rural corridor – a connector for Hammond and South Airport roads with little in between but trees and fields. Today, it’s an ever-growing hub of residential development, dotted with apartment complexes, senior living facilities, and mobile home communities. Several new developments are in progress or on the way for the corridor – including the 216-unit South22 apartment complex and a 50-plus-acre joint development by Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) and the Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) – and those projects will only add more activity and population density to the area. Is this once-rural roadway up to the task of becoming a major population epicenter? Or will new development and increased activity push the traffic capacity of the road to its breaking point?
