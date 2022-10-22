Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
myedmondsnews.com
Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons
Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
Seattle’s Famous Pike Place Market Has a Few Unsavory Residents
Pike Place Market in Seattle is one of the longest continually operating public farmers markets in America, making it a prime location for lingering spirits. This video previews some of the most haunted areas in the market and the stories connected to them. The market has been in existence for...
Former KING 5 anchor authors Korean cookbook for kids and hosts Seattle events
SEATTLE — It's been a whirlwind of a year for Michelle Li. The former KING 5 anchor, now a weekday morning anchor at sister station KSDK in St. Louis, is back in Seattle for a special in-person reading of her new book, "A Very Asian Guide to Korean Food."
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 21-23, 2022
Rain is blessedly in the forecast for this weekend, so duck inside for chill events from Northwest Record Show to DogVideoFest and from Color of Biodiversity to International Archaeology Day. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has...
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Washington
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
3 Of the Most Walkable Cities in the Pacific Northwest
3 of the Most Walkable Cities in the Pacific Northwest. You don’t have to have a car to get around three of the most walkable cities in the Pacific Northwest. Oftentimes in larger metropolitan cities, the public transportation system is so sufficient, getting from one side of town to the other is pretty much a breeze.
Starbucks Closes Another Seattle-Area Location: 'It's A Growing Problem'
The company shuttered five downtown Seattle locations months ago.
Here's The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Seattle
Stacker used data from TripAdvisor to find the most popular restaurant in the Emerald City.
capitolhillseattle.com
This week in Capitol Hill history | 23rd and Jackson murder, Sitka and Spruce closes, Broadway Whole Foods opens
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Di$trict 3: Orion drops new ad about campaign funding, Sawant has cash ‘EMERGENCY’. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
dramainthehood.net
To Bean or Not to Bean, Is that the Question?
To Bean or Not to Bean , the current and last episode of the long-running staged sit-com, Java Tacoma, is at the Merlino Arts Center, in Tacoma. Produced by Dukesbay Productions, and written by Aya Hashiguchi Clark, it is loosely, as in very loosely, based on Hamlet, and in my opinion, more closely resembles a send-up of a melodramatic soap-opera. Also, in my opinion, it is rib-ticklingly funny and kept me and the audience laughing for a full 90 minutes!!!.
The Suburban Times
Zoolights tickets now on sale
TACOMA, Wash.—Get your timed online tickets for the region’s longest-running light show! Zoolights has dazzled the South Sound community for 35 years, and this year will be no exception. The holiday tradition returns to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Nov. 25-Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). The annual event boasts more than 800,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of sparkling 3-D animal light displays.
KING-5
A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit
The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
nyhsmaneidea.com
A kosher cruise causes chaos at Island Crust
On August 21, Mercer Island kosher pizza restaurant Island Crust was swarmed with so many people that they had to close early, leaving many people hungry. On that hot summer day, dozens of kosher observant hungry Jews came to Seattle to board a kosher Royal Caribbean Alaska Glacier Cruise. Island Crust employees were not prepared for this, saying they had no warning. Customers waited for hours with their luggage, speaking different languages and with small children complaining of hunger.
What do people not like about living in Tacoma?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Tacoma and want it to get better.
californiaexaminer.net
Why Seattle Presently Has The Worst Air Quality In The World
On Thursday, Seattle‘s air quality was the worst in the world, with dense fog and haze completely obscuring the skyline, the surrounding mountains, and the Space Needle. For the second day in a row, the city’s air quality was the worst in the world, even worse than in notoriously filthy cities like Beijing and Delhi. On Wednesday and Thursday, the AQI in Seattle topped 240, which is considered “extremely unhealthy” for all ages and genders. People donned masks to protect themselves from the airborne particles and the acrid smell of smoke, and it was difficult to see the top of a building even a block away.
