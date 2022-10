With Halloween only ten days away, Billings has plenty of spooky fun as the last week of October approaches. The Moss Mansion still has plenty of fun with its Haunted maze and the Horror theater starting October 27 through October 31. Spooky surprises lurk everywhere with ghouls, monsters, and more. Take the little ones to the kid’s maze at the mansion on Halloween night from 4 pm to 6 pm. Funding from these events goes towards the preservation and operational expenses for the Moss Mansion Museum.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO