The Independent

Mother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’

A mother has revealed that she routinely waxes off her three-year-old daughter’s “unibrow.”Leah Garcia, 31, filmed herself as she removed the hairs between her toddler’s eyebrows, saying she’d rather be “called a bad mom” than let her daughter get bullied.“When I was 10, I took my monobrow into my own hands because I was severely bullied over it from the age of five,” the Texan mother-of-two said.“I’m simply preventing Bliss from being the target of bullies until she’s old enough to stand up for who she is.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pro-choice advert featuring pregnant child released by Mothers Against Greg AbbottWoman left infertile by cancer reveals her friend’s surrogacy to friends and familyProfessional carver creates stunning sculpture out of pumpkin
TEXAS STATE
KTUL

2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bella Smith

"I wanted no part in the deception" Mother evicts daughter's boyfriend's son to avoid being accused of a minor abduction

It is the worst possible scenario for a parent to face. You find out that your daughter has fallen head over heels in love with her new boyfriend, but you believe that he is not a good match for her. After meeting him, despite your best efforts, you find that you simply cannot warm up to him. You have a strong desire to disbelieve her, but she insists that he is a decent human being.However, his actions indicate the complete opposite.
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

WATCH: Daycare Workers In 'Scream' Masks Leave Terrified Toddlers In Tears

A daycare center in Mississippi is under investigation after disturbing videos showed two staff members scaring young children while wearing a mask made popular by the horror movie Scream. The videos showed two masked teachers running around the classroom, laughing as the terrified toddlers screamed and cried. The workers appear...
HAMILTON, MS
Daily Beast

Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search

As the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar. Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
The Independent

Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told

A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard.Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.Andrew was repeatedly attacked by Beaton’s partner, 24-year-old postman Scott Coombe, in the months before his death on July 22 2019, jurors heard.His mother had allegedly been cheating on her son’s father, 31-year-old Ben Cawker, with Coombe, whom she met at a fitness class while trying to lose weight...
BBC

Andrew Cawker death: Mother did nothing to protect son, court told

A mother whose toddler was killed by her boyfriend did "nothing to protect him", the Old Bailey has heard. Andrew Cawker died in July 2019 after sustaining "unexplained injuries" while being cared for by 24-year-old Scott Coombe. Coombe, of Petts Wood, previously admitted manslaughter and child cruelty, and to assaulting...

