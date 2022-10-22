ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Friday Night Blitz: Highlights from around the metro for Oct. 21. The final week of the regular season for high school football in Kansas and Missouri is here. Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Nearly 40,000 expecting to...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Football Frenzy (10/21/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 8 of high school football, including Nemaha Central’s win over Sabetha in the 27 Sports’ Football Frenzy Game of the Week. Game of the WeekSABETHA 7NEMAHA CENTRAL 24 COUNCIL GROVE 26OSAGE CITY 56 WICHITA NORTHWEST 28MANHATTAN 56 TOPEKA WEST 12WASHBURN RURAL 81 WAMEGO 49ABILENE 0 HOLTON 53JEFF WEST 7 […]
SABETHA, KS

