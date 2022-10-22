Read full article on original website
First look at Kansas high school football playoff brackets, schedule of games
Here’s a look at the brackets for high school football playoff games in Round 1 this coming Friday.
KCTV 5
KC Mega Match aims to increase pet adoptions in the metro
Friday Night Blitz: Highlights from around the metro for Oct. 21. The final week of the regular season for high school football in Kansas and Missouri is here. Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Nearly 40,000 expecting to...
Football Frenzy (10/21/22)
(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 8 of high school football, including Nemaha Central’s win over Sabetha in the 27 Sports’ Football Frenzy Game of the Week. Game of the WeekSABETHA 7NEMAHA CENTRAL 24 COUNCIL GROVE 26OSAGE CITY 56 WICHITA NORTHWEST 28MANHATTAN 56 TOPEKA WEST 12WASHBURN RURAL 81 WAMEGO 49ABILENE 0 HOLTON 53JEFF WEST 7 […]
