ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

Nyberg – Leanne Bowes on tour with Demi Lovato

By Ann Nyberg
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJX5g_0iiOuG2r00

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Leanne Bowes picked up the bass guitar at 12 after her father, a drummer, encouraged her to learn.

They played together at their New Milford home and did talent shows. Then, when he died of cancer at the age of 48, she decided she wanted to pursue her dreams then, not later.

Since then, Bowes has toured with Cyndi Lauper and was hired as the bass player and bandleader for Demi Lovato this June.

“Sometimes, you’re putting in a lot of work towards something and you’re not certain that it’s going to pay off, that you might not reach your dreams,” Bowes said from the tour bus. “So, here I am living my dreams and honestly, that’s the thrill. If you put your mind to something, you can make it happen. It’s pretty amazing.”

Watch the full interview to learn more!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Branford film screening to donate proceeds to Special Olympics

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The red carpet was rolled out in Branford on Saturday for the premiere of a locally produced and made film. A premiere for “The Legend of Two Pines” was held at the Francis Walsh Intermediate School. “We sold this place out, 450 seats!” said Greg Nutcher, who produced and acted in […]
BRANFORD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Natalie Pray honored with the Princess Royal Award

Natalie Pray honored with the Princess Royal Award for her ESU support. Greenwich’s Natalie Pray received a high honor for her 25-plus years of serving the English-Speaking Union in the U.S. at the ESU Gala held on October 3 at New York’s Cosmopolitan Club. HRH Princess Anne presented Pray with The Princess Royal Award: “In recognition of extraordinary contributions to support The English-Speaking Union’s mission of promoting global understanding and good will.”
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Walkers march in memory of Jennifer Dulos in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and hundreds of walkers came out to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost to domestic violence. Sunday was also a memorial walk for New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has not been found. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Middletown soldier surprises son in emotional homecoming

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bielefield Elementary School third grader Anakin Grenier has been letting his hair grow while his father was deployed in Poland. A year into Dan Grenier’s deployment, he got to see it firsthand when he surprised his son in an emotional homecoming. “When my wife got me from the airport, it was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
i95 ROCK

Have You Encountered a Screaming Tree-Shaped Creature in Oxford?

Keep your eyes open Oxford, an unknown creature that is: 4 foot tall, may emit a horrendous scream, and is shaped like a tree, was reported in town. An unidentified Oxford resident reported an unusual incident to the National UFO Reporting Center on August 4, 2022. According to the report, they say that they saw an unknown, lightning-fast. bipedal creature, which stood 4-foot tall, brown, with skinny legs and tiny arms, "tree-shaped", run across their driveway into neighboring property. I'm with you so far unidentified Oxford resident.
OXFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Inexplicably Barks Like a Dog While Taunting Teens Record

Are we officially barking at each other in the Hat City? Because, if we are barking, I'm all in. Before I even hit play on this TikTok video, I chose sides. You see the guy in the orange shirt? Look at his face, I've seen that look, I've had that look many times. If the term "enough is enough" had a face, that would be it. This video was published to TikTok by @winniethepoohsbutthole on September 7th, I found it on October 13th. Take a look for yourself and see why 70,000 people have viewed it already.
DANBURY, CT
101.5 WPDH

Highly Anticipated Ice Cream Stand Finally Opening in Saugerties

If you’re a resident of Saugerties, you’re most likely familiar with Sawyer Motors. Yes, they sell cars, but they are also a huge part of the community. They are a family owned business, and they’re always holding events for the community like car shows, touch a trucks, trunk or treats, and other fun events that the whole family can enjoy. No doubt Sawyer Motors is much more than a car dealership.
SAUGERTIES, NY
newcanaanite.com

Who Knew: What’s New is Old Again

This column is sponsored by Walter Stewart’s Market. And that’s great, because while antique sideboards are fine, antique lettuce is not. The discount chain HomeGoods has a time and a place. If you’re looking for mercury glass pumpkins, a decorative sign for a wino pal, or a wobbly lamp, it’s an absolute necessity. I’ll never be mad at cheap housewares, at least not for as long as the trusty Ikea footstool purchased with my 1999 assistant’s salary sits squarely at my feet. I just don’t 100% understand why we’ve started feathering our nests with stuff that was essentially made to be thrown away.
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

Hartford’s “Domingo!” holds third and final block party

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly two miles of Main Street was once again shut down to vehicles for the third and final “Domingo!” event of the year in Hartford. It started back in June as part of Connecticut’s Open Streets Initiative to connect communities and create fun. Some visitors told News 8 the event is […]
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent

KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
KENT, CT
thehudsonindependent.com

Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade Returns

The annual Tarrytown Halloween Parade, scheduled for Saturday, October 29, is being described as being “bigger and better,” by its organizers. Hundreds of costumed individuals, numerous themed floats and community groups, along with 12 bands, will be part of the procession as it strides south on Broadway from Patriot’s Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. It turns onto Main Street, ending at Baylis Court.
TARRYTOWN, NY
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy