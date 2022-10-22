ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CNBC

Biden administration could start forgiving student debt as soon as Sunday

The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
WISCONSIN STATE
Florida Phoenix

Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEBRASKA STATE
AOL Corp

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan survives two legal challenges

(Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a Republican-led challenge to President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, shortly after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request in another case to block it. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis said...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Georgia Sun

The federal student loan debt relief application is now online. Here’s what you need to know

President Joe Biden announced Monday that student loan borrowers can begin to apply for debt relief through a new online application. Biden said the application is easy and fast. It will allow every borrower with an income of $125,000 or less ($250,000 for married couples) to have up to $10,000 in debt forgiven, or $20,000 forgiven for those with Pell Grants. Those income levels have to have been during 2020 or 2021.
IOWA STATE
NBC News

President Biden’s student debt relief program on pause

22 million Americans who already applied for student debt relief are in limbo after an appeals court temporarily froze President Biden’s signature program. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit granted a stay preventing the government from moving forward with the debt cancellation it had said could start as early as next week. The appeal filed by six Republican-led states after a district court judge dismissed their case on Thursday for lack of standing. The White House insists it’s full speed ahead, urging borrowers to keep applying at studentaid.gov while the court battles continue.Oct. 22, 2022.
thecentersquare.com

Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging student loan forgiveness

(The Center Square) - A federal judge in Missouri dismissed a lawsuit late Thursday challenging President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The lawsuit, filed last month by attorneys general in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina, accused the president of violating "the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy."
ARKANSAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Supreme Court rejects request to block student loan debt relief program

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request by a taxpayers group to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program, CNBC and CNN reported. The Brown County Taxpayers Association in Wisconsin on Wednesday asked the high court to put the program on hold and consider the group’s appeal, according to WLUK-TV.
WISCONSIN STATE
Yahoo!

At Delaware State, Biden touts student debt relief plan

President Joe Biden returned home to Delaware on Friday, imploring students and college graduates saddled with debt to take advantage of the recent debt forgiveness program. He also called out Republicans, even name-checking a few like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sen. Ted Cruz, for fighting the program, describing their actions as hypocritical since many of them received debt relief during the pandemic.
DELAWARE STATE
