Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Wisconsin taxpayer group asks U.S. Supreme Court to stop loan forgiveness plan
A Wisconsin taxpayers group that unsuccessfully brought a lawsuit seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
CNBC
Biden administration could start forgiving student debt as soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden student loan forgiveness program
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden's student loan forgiveness program from continuing following an appeal from six GOP-led states, multiple outlets reported.
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling
Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
White House fires back in court against block on student loan debt forgiveness
Six conservative states have argued the president acted beyond his authority in canceling the debt and allege face financial harm by mass forgiveness.
AOL Corp
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan survives two legal challenges
(Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a Republican-led challenge to President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, shortly after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request in another case to block it. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis said...
The federal student loan debt relief application is now online. Here’s what you need to know
President Joe Biden announced Monday that student loan borrowers can begin to apply for debt relief through a new online application. Biden said the application is easy and fast. It will allow every borrower with an income of $125,000 or less ($250,000 for married couples) to have up to $10,000 in debt forgiven, or $20,000 forgiven for those with Pell Grants. Those income levels have to have been during 2020 or 2021.
Biden told Georgia voters he was up to the task on voting rights. They aren’t all feeling it.
Nine months after the president’s major address in Atlanta, those on the ground appreciate the rhetoric but still yearn for action.
Justice Barrett rejects group's effort to block Biden's student debt relief program from taking effect
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied a request by a Wisconsin taxpayers group to halt the implementation of President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program. Barrett, who is responsible for emergency applications from Wisconsin, rejected the Brown County Taxpayers Association request to block the program...
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress
President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress.
legalreader.com
Federal Judge Rejects GOP-Led States’ Effort to Overturn Student Debt Relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett also rejected a separate lawsuit intended to block Biden’s debt relief plan from taking effect. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states seeking to challenge President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. According to CNN, U.S. District...
NBC News
President Biden’s student debt relief program on pause
22 million Americans who already applied for student debt relief are in limbo after an appeals court temporarily froze President Biden’s signature program. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit granted a stay preventing the government from moving forward with the debt cancellation it had said could start as early as next week. The appeal filed by six Republican-led states after a district court judge dismissed their case on Thursday for lack of standing. The White House insists it’s full speed ahead, urging borrowers to keep applying at studentaid.gov while the court battles continue.Oct. 22, 2022.
thecentersquare.com
Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) - A federal judge in Missouri dismissed a lawsuit late Thursday challenging President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The lawsuit, filed last month by attorneys general in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina, accused the president of violating "the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy."
Paused: Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
It is unclear when or if students will receive Biden's student loan forgiveness grant. The 8th Circuit placed a temporary stay on the scheme. But officials still encourage you to apply.
Supreme Court rejects request to block student loan debt relief program
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request by a taxpayers group to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program, CNBC and CNN reported. The Brown County Taxpayers Association in Wisconsin on Wednesday asked the high court to put the program on hold and consider the group’s appeal, according to WLUK-TV.
White House urges borrowers to apply for student debt relief despite court order
Federal appeals court temporarily halts Biden’s cancellation of student debt after motion brought by six Republican-led states
Yahoo!
At Delaware State, Biden touts student debt relief plan
President Joe Biden returned home to Delaware on Friday, imploring students and college graduates saddled with debt to take advantage of the recent debt forgiveness program. He also called out Republicans, even name-checking a few like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sen. Ted Cruz, for fighting the program, describing their actions as hypocritical since many of them received debt relief during the pandemic.
