22 million Americans who already applied for student debt relief are in limbo after an appeals court temporarily froze President Biden’s signature program. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit granted a stay preventing the government from moving forward with the debt cancellation it had said could start as early as next week. The appeal filed by six Republican-led states after a district court judge dismissed their case on Thursday for lack of standing. The White House insists it’s full speed ahead, urging borrowers to keep applying at studentaid.gov while the court battles continue.Oct. 22, 2022.

2 DAYS AGO