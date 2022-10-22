Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the CountryTravel MavenClifton, NJ
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in NewarkMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New YorkBLOCK WORK MEDIAStaten Island, NY
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Tomorrow, Oct. 25: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own CreativityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap
Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Morris Knolls edges Mendham in OT - Girls soccer recap
Brooke Zurvansky and Julianna Critchley scored as Morris Knolls won in overtime, 2-1, over Mendham in Rockaway. Scarlett Brookes and Maggie Krasnomowitz added an assist apiece for Morris Knolls (9-6), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sonja Zeepvat knocked in the goal for Mendham (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Hanover Park defeats Morris Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Valentino Della Grazia had two goals and three assists as Hanover Park rolled by Morris Catholic 6-0 in East Hanover. Hanover Park (13-2) did its damage early as it scored all of its goals in the first half. James Mochnal also had two goals and two assists. Morris Catholic fell...
Parsippany over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Kopec scored two goals to lead Parsippany to a 4-2 win over Morristown-Beard in Parsippany. Luca Cascio dished out two assists for Parsippany (9-9), which led, 2-1 at halftime. Jesse Gillentine and Sebastian Morey each added a goal, while Nick Jones made three saves in the win. Morristown-Beard dropped...
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
Gloucester Catholic over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Kiniry scored twice and added two assists in Gloucester Catholic’s 6-2 win over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Kiniry gave the visitors a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into the game and then set up goals by Zach Payne and Jake Terranova as the advantage grew to four by halftime. Nick...
Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
Hawthorne defeats Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap
Sabrina DiFilippo had a goal and an assist to lead Hawthorne past Eastern Christian 3-1 in North Haledon. Hawthorne (12-3-1) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before each team traded a goal in the second half. Sydney Hansen and Olivia Passero also scored while Sofia Sancho and Ava Martinello combined for nine saves.
No. 11 West Orange defeats Memorial - Boys soccer recap
Mason Bashkoff scored twice as West Orange, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Memorial 4-0 in West Orange, and won seven of its last eight. West Orange (13-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Arthur Rosu tallied one goal and three assists while Justin Scavalla made five saves and Brian Perez had one.
Girls soccer: Lyndhurst tops Rutherford for 4th straight win
Senior Lexi Augustyniak netted a hat trick to help pace Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Rutherford in Lyndhurst. Sophomore Julia Marnik had a goal while senior Madison Weaver and junior Julia Anthony chipped in with an assist apiece for Lyndhurst (12-6-1), which won its fourth straight game and seven of its last eight. Lyndhurst will be seeded fifth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament when it hosts 12th-seeded Voorhees on Wednesday in the first round.
Glen Ridge over Westfield- Field hockey recap
Natalie Shaw scored two goals to lead Glen Ridge to a 3-2 win over Westfield in Glen Ridge. Emily Stapleford added a goal for Glen Ridge (5-9-1), which led, 2-1 after three quarters. Feryal Haider made seven saves in the win. Lucy Mineo netted two goals for Westfield (8-7-1). The...
Morris Hills over Pope John- Boys soccer recap
Tyrese Brown had a hat trick and an assist to lead Morris Hills to a 6-2 win over Pope John in Rockaway. Killian Yombor netted two goals for Morris HIlls (11-5-1), which led, 3-1 at halftime. Chris D’Souza added two assists, and Justice Truesdale also chipped in with one goal in the win.
Field hockey: No. 1 Camden Catholic blanks No. 13 Eastern for 9th shutout (PHOTOS)
Senior Jacki Connolly and junior Reagan Stauts each scored a goal in the second half to lead Camden Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 13th-ranked Eastern in Cherry Hill. Junior Erin Houlihan assisted on Connolly’s goal for Camden Catholic (15-1), which earned its...
Cranford over Union - Field hockey recap
Abby Gorman led with two goals while Sofia Lijo added a goal and an assist as Cranford won at home, 4-0, over Union. Audrey McMahon scored while Lillian Costello dished two assists for Cranford (8-8-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Lily Goodwin received the shutout with one...
Pompton Lakes over Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap
Krista Lilienthal, Lacey Fasouletos and Isabel Maher each found the net as Pompton Lakes won on the road, 3-0, over Wayne Valley. Bridget Leahy stopped seven shots to receive the shutout for Pompton Lakes (16-2), which led 3-0 at the game’s midpoint. Wayne Valley is now 9-6-1. The N.J....
Toms River South over Matawan - Girls soccer recap
Eva Kuri connected before the break as Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over Matawan. Delaine Wilkenson made four saves to receive the shutout for Toms River South (10-4-2). Alexa Scarpinato stopped seven shots for Matawan (5-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls soccer: Gloucester tops Overbrook for 3rd win in last 4 games
Junior Maya Beringer scored twice while sophomore Meghan Gorman had a goal and two assists as Gloucester dispatched Overbrook 5-1 in Pine Hills. Freshman Alexis Nelson and sophomore Cailyn Plews each scored as well for Gloucester (9-7-1), which won three of its last four matches. Sophomore keeper Callie O’Connor had three saves.
What if there had been a girls tennis Tournament of Champions this season?
Starting this season, there is no longer an NJSIAA Tournament of Champions. The state team tournaments ended with the Group Championships this past Thursday. Five teams were crowned winners in New Providence from Group 1, Holmdel from Group 2, Montgomery from Group 3, Marlboro from Group 4 and Pingry from the Non-Publics.
Boys Soccer: GMC Tournament final preview — Old Bridge vs. Monroe
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Waldwick takes Hasbrouck Heights - Girls soccer - Bergen County Invitational - Final
Abby Incorvaia led with two goals as Waldwick defeated Hasbrouck Heights, 7-3, in the final round of the Bergen County Invitational at River Dell. Ava Incorvaia and Kyra Rahulatharan each added a goal and an assist for Waldwick (17-2), which has won six games in a row. Ella Eitner, Jenna...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0