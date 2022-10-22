Senior Lexi Augustyniak netted a hat trick to help pace Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Rutherford in Lyndhurst. Sophomore Julia Marnik had a goal while senior Madison Weaver and junior Julia Anthony chipped in with an assist apiece for Lyndhurst (12-6-1), which won its fourth straight game and seven of its last eight. Lyndhurst will be seeded fifth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament when it hosts 12th-seeded Voorhees on Wednesday in the first round.

LYNDHURST, NJ ・ 33 MINUTES AGO