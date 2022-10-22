Read full article on original website
Vineland defeats Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Adolfo Jimenez’s second-half goal gave Vineland a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in Vineland. Tristan DeLeon made seven saves for Vineland (7-6-5) while Kyle O’Connor recorded seven for Cedar Creek (5-8-5). Both teams finished with seven shots on goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
Millville over Atlantic Tech- Boys soccer recap
Shaun McCarthy scored four goals with an assist to lead Millville to a 5-0 win over Atlantic Tech in Millville. Jesiah Cruz had a goal and an assist for Millville (10-5-1), which led, 4-0 at halftime. Matthew Sooy made six saves to earn the shutout. Atlantic Tech fell to 4-10-1...
5 different scorers lead Middletown South past Old Bridge - girls soccer recap
Five different goal scorers, with three coming in the second half alone, drove Middletown South past Old Bridge to an emphatic 5-1 victory in Old Bridge. Makayla Jaffe kicked off the scoring for Middletown South (10-4-1) just five minutes in, followed by a finish from Bia Tonoco just before the half hour mark. Old Bridge (11-7) made things interesting just before halftime with a goal from Jenna Magrino, but little inroads were made otherwise.
Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap
Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Girls soccer: Kingsway blanks Clearview ahead of sectional playoffs
Juniors Ally Phalines and Maddie Hicks each had a goal to help pace Kingsway to a 2-0 win over Clearview in Woolwich Township. Junior Emma Nguyen chipped in with an assist for Kingsway (8-8), which is seeded sixth in the South Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where they will host 11th-seeded Toms River East on Wednesday in the first round.
Riverside defeats Doane Academy - Boys soccer recap
Gustavo Bonfim’s hat trick helped lift Riverside past Doane Academy 5-2 in Riverside. Riverside (13-3) took a 3-1 lead in the second half before Fawaz Somoye’s goal cut Doane Academy’s deficit down to one. However, Bonfim answered back for the Rams with back-to-back scores. James Alverracin tallied...
Boys soccer: St. Augustine beats Hammonton in CAL Tournament final
Alex Clark netted a pair of goals and Salvatore Coppola also scored as fifth-seeded St. Augustine rallied to beat third-seeded Hammonton 3-1 in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship game in Hammonton. Mason Taylor made seven saves for St. Augustine, which trailed 1-0 at the break before battling back. St. Augustine...
Woodstown over Glassboro - Girls soccer recap
Elizabeth Morgan, Tatum Devault and Taylor Sparks provided the goals as Woodstown won on the road, 3-0, over Glassboro. Jordana Fredo saved three shots to record the shutout for Woodstown (12-4), which has won seven games in a row. Glassboro is now 5-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Williamstown over Pitman - Boys soccer recap
Colin Marsh scored his first goal of the season in the first half and that was all the offense Williamstown needed in a 1-0 win over Pitman in Williamstown. Marco Blose assisted on the game-winner and Shane Graham made four saves for the shutout as Williamstown improved to 5-9-2. Aidan...
Toms River South over Matawan - Girls soccer recap
Eva Kuri connected before the break as Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over Matawan. Delaine Wilkenson made four saves to receive the shutout for Toms River South (10-4-2). Alexa Scarpinato stopped seven shots for Matawan (5-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Bridgeton defeats Wildwood Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Adelina Wilks tallied a hat trick as Bridgeton defeated Wildwood Catholic 3-1 in Bridgeton. The game was scoreless going into halftime before Bridgeton (7-11) broke through with three scores while Wildwood Catholic (5-6-1) tallied one. Bridgeton’s Emily Perez made 14 saves while Grace Murphy also recorded 14 for Wildwood Catholic....
Girls soccer: Gloucester tops Overbrook for 3rd win in last 4 games
Junior Maya Beringer scored twice while sophomore Meghan Gorman had a goal and two assists as Gloucester dispatched Overbrook 5-1 in Pine Hills. Freshman Alexis Nelson and sophomore Cailyn Plews each scored as well for Gloucester (9-7-1), which won three of its last four matches. Sophomore keeper Callie O’Connor had three saves.
Hanover Park defeats Morris Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Valentino Della Grazia had two goals and three assists as Hanover Park rolled by Morris Catholic 6-0 in East Hanover. Hanover Park (13-2) did its damage early as it scored all of its goals in the first half. James Mochnal also had two goals and two assists. Morris Catholic fell...
New Egypt over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Horvath came away with a hat trick while Kayla Adam added two goals as New Egypt won on the road, 6-1, over Pennsauken. Madison Adam put in a goal and two assists for New Egypt (10-2-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Pennsauken is now 4-14-1. The N.J. High School...
Field hockey: No. 1 Camden Catholic blanks No. 13 Eastern for 9th shutout (PHOTOS)
Senior Jacki Connolly and junior Reagan Stauts each scored a goal in the second half to lead Camden Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 13th-ranked Eastern in Cherry Hill. Junior Erin Houlihan assisted on Connolly’s goal for Camden Catholic (15-1), which earned its...
Parsippany over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Kopec scored two goals to lead Parsippany to a 4-2 win over Morristown-Beard in Parsippany. Luca Cascio dished out two assists for Parsippany (9-9), which led, 2-1 at halftime. Jesse Gillentine and Sebastian Morey each added a goal, while Nick Jones made three saves in the win. Morristown-Beard dropped...
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
Boys Soccer: GMC Tournament final preview — Old Bridge vs. Monroe
Schalick defeats Overbrook - Field hockey recap
Ava Scurry had two goals and one assist as Schalick defeated Overbrook 5-1 in Pittsgrove. Schalick (9-6-2) took a 3-1 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Ella Shimp, Mackenzie Pieczara, and Emmi Cheesman also scored. Alese Smith made 18 saves while Katelyn Blanchard tallied...
