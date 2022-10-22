ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Vineland defeats Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Adolfo Jimenez’s second-half goal gave Vineland a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in Vineland. Tristan DeLeon made seven saves for Vineland (7-6-5) while Kyle O’Connor recorded seven for Cedar Creek (5-8-5). Both teams finished with seven shots on goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap

Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Millville over Atlantic Tech- Boys soccer recap

Shaun McCarthy scored four goals with an assist to lead Millville to a 5-0 win over Atlantic Tech in Millville. Jesiah Cruz had a goal and an assist for Millville (10-5-1), which led, 4-0 at halftime. Matthew Sooy made six saves to earn the shutout. Atlantic Tech fell to 4-10-1...
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

5 different scorers lead Middletown South past Old Bridge - girls soccer recap

Five different goal scorers, with three coming in the second half alone, drove Middletown South past Old Bridge to an emphatic 5-1 victory in Old Bridge. Makayla Jaffe kicked off the scoring for Middletown South (10-4-1) just five minutes in, followed by a finish from Bia Tonoco just before the half hour mark. Old Bridge (11-7) made things interesting just before halftime with a goal from Jenna Magrino, but little inroads were made otherwise.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap

Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Riverside defeats Doane Academy - Boys soccer recap

Gustavo Bonfim’s hat trick helped lift Riverside past Doane Academy 5-2 in Riverside. Riverside (13-3) took a 3-1 lead in the second half before Fawaz Somoye’s goal cut Doane Academy’s deficit down to one. However, Bonfim answered back for the Rams with back-to-back scores. James Alverracin tallied...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: St. Augustine beats Hammonton in CAL Tournament final

Alex Clark netted a pair of goals and Salvatore Coppola also scored as fifth-seeded St. Augustine rallied to beat third-seeded Hammonton 3-1 in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship game in Hammonton. Mason Taylor made seven saves for St. Augustine, which trailed 1-0 at the break before battling back. St. Augustine...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown over Glassboro - Girls soccer recap

Elizabeth Morgan, Tatum Devault and Taylor Sparks provided the goals as Woodstown won on the road, 3-0, over Glassboro. Jordana Fredo saved three shots to record the shutout for Woodstown (12-4), which has won seven games in a row. Glassboro is now 5-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown over Pitman - Boys soccer recap

Colin Marsh scored his first goal of the season in the first half and that was all the offense Williamstown needed in a 1-0 win over Pitman in Williamstown. Marco Blose assisted on the game-winner and Shane Graham made four saves for the shutout as Williamstown improved to 5-9-2. Aidan...
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River South over Matawan - Girls soccer recap

Eva Kuri connected before the break as Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over Matawan. Delaine Wilkenson made four saves to receive the shutout for Toms River South (10-4-2). Alexa Scarpinato stopped seven shots for Matawan (5-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgeton defeats Wildwood Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Adelina Wilks tallied a hat trick as Bridgeton defeated Wildwood Catholic 3-1 in Bridgeton. The game was scoreless going into halftime before Bridgeton (7-11) broke through with three scores while Wildwood Catholic (5-6-1) tallied one. Bridgeton’s Emily Perez made 14 saves while Grace Murphy also recorded 14 for Wildwood Catholic....
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Gloucester tops Overbrook for 3rd win in last 4 games

Junior Maya Beringer scored twice while sophomore Meghan Gorman had a goal and two assists as Gloucester dispatched Overbrook 5-1 in Pine Hills. Freshman Alexis Nelson and sophomore Cailyn Plews each scored as well for Gloucester (9-7-1), which won three of its last four matches. Sophomore keeper Callie O’Connor had three saves.
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Hanover Park defeats Morris Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Valentino Della Grazia had two goals and three assists as Hanover Park rolled by Morris Catholic 6-0 in East Hanover. Hanover Park (13-2) did its damage early as it scored all of its goals in the first half. James Mochnal also had two goals and two assists. Morris Catholic fell...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap

Gillian Horvath came away with a hat trick while Kayla Adam added two goals as New Egypt won on the road, 6-1, over Pennsauken. Madison Adam put in a goal and two assists for New Egypt (10-2-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Pennsauken is now 4-14-1. The N.J. High School...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap

Andrew Kopec scored two goals to lead Parsippany to a 4-2 win over Morristown-Beard in Parsippany. Luca Cascio dished out two assists for Parsippany (9-9), which led, 2-1 at halftime. Jesse Gillentine and Sebastian Morey each added a goal, while Nick Jones made three saves in the win. Morristown-Beard dropped...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
NJ.com

Schalick defeats Overbrook - Field hockey recap

Ava Scurry had two goals and one assist as Schalick defeated Overbrook 5-1 in Pittsgrove. Schalick (9-6-2) took a 3-1 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Ella Shimp, Mackenzie Pieczara, and Emmi Cheesman also scored. Alese Smith made 18 saves while Katelyn Blanchard tallied...
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
