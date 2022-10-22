The Baltimore Ravens will have to wait a little bit longer before they see J.K. Dobbins at full strength. The running back tweaked his knee during Week 6’s loss to the New York Giants and will miss the next 4-6 weeks. This leaves Kenyan Drake atop the depth chart, which isn’t ideal. Gus Edwards could come back soon, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the Baltimore Ravens turn to the trade market to fill their need at running back.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO