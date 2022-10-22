ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Steelers

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a prime-time matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is entering this game on a three-game losing streak with injuries to the quarterback position in their last four contests. The return of Tua Tagovailoa should help stabilize some things for a unit that appears to be missing their leader.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

Auburn NFL roundup: First interception saves Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Noah Igbinoghene picked a good time for his first NFL interception -- 18 seconds remaining in a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Steelers had the football second-and-2 at the Miami 25-yard line when Igbinoghene picked off Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett at the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RavenCountry

A Super Reunion for Ravens

It will be a special day at M&T Bank Stadium when the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. The Ravens are welcoming back more than 50 members of the Super Bowl XLVII-winning team to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the franchise’s second world championship.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: 6 players won't play vs. Jets

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), safety Caden Sterns (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and wide receiver Jalen Virgil will not play in Week 7.
DENVER, CO
lastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens Running Back Trade Targets

The Baltimore Ravens will have to wait a little bit longer before they see J.K. Dobbins at full strength. The running back tweaked his knee during Week 6’s loss to the New York Giants and will miss the next 4-6 weeks. This leaves Kenyan Drake atop the depth chart, which isn’t ideal. Gus Edwards could come back soon, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the Baltimore Ravens turn to the trade market to fill their need at running back.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens Activate Running Back Help Ahead of Browns Game

Dobbins not being on the field is one less headache the Browns have to worry about. He is their second-best running threat to Lamar Jackson but has been unable to stay healthy. Edwards will be making his season debut Sunday as long as he is active. Kenyan Drake and Justice...
BALTIMORE, MD
AL.com

Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Patriots-Bears live stream, TV, time, how to watch online

The New England Patriots face off with the Chicago Bears on Monday, Oct. 24. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). A victory Monday night for New England’s Bill Belichick would be the 325th of his career — including the playoffs — and break a tie with Bears founder George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history. Hall of Famer Don Shula at 347 is the only coach with more.
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

State NFL roundup: Cowboys rookie sacks Lions

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams recorded the first sack of his NFL career when he took down Detroit quarterback Jared Goff for a 6-yard loss on a first-and-10 snap from the Lions 48-yard line with 8:34 left in the third quarter on Sunday. But the rookie from Lee High...
DETROIT, MI
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Tua returns, but so do questions about Dolphins’ struggling offense

Once, and not that long ago, it would feel different. Tua Tagovailoa’s offense would feel like a work-in-progress juggernaut and not like Skylar Thompson’s offense. Mike McDaniel’s creativity would feel on display more than his doubling down on a decision that looked doubly dubious as he explained it. “Hooray,” the Miami Dolphins coach said of his thoughts when the defense intercepted two ...
MIAMI, FL
