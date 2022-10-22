ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man injured in N Austin shooting, APD searching for suspect

A man was injured in a shooting in north Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 4:51 p.m. reporting the incident in the 7900 block of Tisdale Drive. The victim was shot while in a car, which subsequently crashed. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police investigating after man was stabbed by his roommate in N Austin

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after his roommate stabbed him in north Austin Saturday evening. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at the St. John's Square apartment complex at 7:19 p.m. The complex is located at 7200 Duval St. ALSO | Man killed...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police launch gun surrender program after 2-year hiatus

AUSTIN, Texas — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Austin Police Department will host a gun surrender service. On Oct. 25, APD is holding a no-questions-asked gun surrender service where citizens can turn over their unwanted firearms and ammunition. The even will be held from...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a suspicious death in northeast Austin on Friday night. Police said the incident happened near the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard, near Highway 183 and Loyola Lane. Officer were called to the scene after reports of gunshots around...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspicious death in East Austin under investigation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Little Walnut Creek at around 9 p.m. on October 21. Witnesses told officers that they saw blood spots in and...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Kaitlin Armstrong appears in court Monday

Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Monday's appearance is now the second appearance in court for her pre-trail motion hearing for her criminal trial. Armstrong's last appearance was on Oct. 19 for the initial pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

QuikTrip to open new Pflugerville convenience store on Old Austin-Hutto Road

QuikTrip is a convenience store and gas station chain based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Courtesy QuikTrip) A third QuikTrip convenience store is on its way to Pflugerville, this time located at 1105 Old Austin-Hutto Road. QuikTrip representative Robert Costello said construction on the store should start next summer and take six to seven months to complete. The Tulsa-based convenience store chain sells food, beverages, gas and other items. www.quiktrip.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

KVUE

