Armed man shot, injured by APD officers inside north Austin restaurant
Five Austin Police Department officers are on administrative duty after opening fire on a suspect inside a north Austin restaurant Sunday night, according to APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon.
5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
Man injured in N Austin shooting, APD searching for suspect
A man was injured in a shooting in north Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 4:51 p.m. reporting the incident in the 7900 block of Tisdale Drive. The victim was shot while in a car, which subsequently crashed. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took...
Police investigating after man was stabbed by his roommate in N Austin
A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after his roommate stabbed him in north Austin Saturday evening. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at the St. John's Square apartment complex at 7:19 p.m. The complex is located at 7200 Duval St. ALSO | Man killed...
Austin police launch gun surrender program after 2-year hiatus
AUSTIN, Texas — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Austin Police Department will host a gun surrender service. On Oct. 25, APD is holding a no-questions-asked gun surrender service where citizens can turn over their unwanted firearms and ammunition. The even will be held from...
Man armed with gun dies after being shot by Llano County deputies
A man armed with a gun died after being shot by Llano County deputies early Sunday morning.
Thefts in broad daylight have some residents concerned
Two skeletons, a rocking chair, and a fire pit have all been caught on camera being stolen this month. FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis has the story.
Police investigating fatal shooting in east Austin
APD investigating suspicious death in east Austin.
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a suspicious death in northeast Austin on Friday night. Police said the incident happened near the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard, near Highway 183 and Loyola Lane. Officer were called to the scene after reports of gunshots around...
Suspicious death in East Austin under investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Little Walnut Creek at around 9 p.m. on October 21. Witnesses told officers that they saw blood spots in and...
Police searching for driver involved in South Austin deadly hit-and-run
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Austin. Police said on Oct. 19 around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St. The...
Austin Police identifies man killed in September auto-pedestrian crash on Loyola Lane
Police said paramedics took the man to a hospital where he died about three weeks later Oct. 16.
Kaitlin Armstrong appears in court Monday
Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Monday's appearance is now the second appearance in court for her pre-trail motion hearing for her criminal trial. Armstrong's last appearance was on Oct. 19 for the initial pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins.
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
Expert witness at Armstrong pre-trial hearing: Some obtained evidence ‘unconstitutional’
An Austin woman accused of shooting and killing a professional cyclist, Moriah Wilson, in an East Austin home last May will appear in court for the second day of a pre-trial hearing that began last Wednesday.
Georgetown PD searching for suspects involved in home construction site material thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the owners of several vehicles involved in new home construction site thefts. Police say they have seen an increase in construction material being stolen from sites in and around Georgetown as well as areas outside city limits in Williamson County.
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
QuikTrip to open new Pflugerville convenience store on Old Austin-Hutto Road
QuikTrip is a convenience store and gas station chain based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Courtesy QuikTrip) A third QuikTrip convenience store is on its way to Pflugerville, this time located at 1105 Old Austin-Hutto Road. QuikTrip representative Robert Costello said construction on the store should start next summer and take six to seven months to complete. The Tulsa-based convenience store chain sells food, beverages, gas and other items. www.quiktrip.com.
CapMetro is on the chopping block this November for Manor and Lago Vista residents
AUSTIN, Texas — The Cities of Manor and Lago Vista are letting voters decide if they want to keep the Capital Metro's (CapMetro) public transport system, a new report states. As early voting begins in Central Texas ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8, voters are being asked if...
