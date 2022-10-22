Read full article on original website
Related
westernmassnews.com
Local educators react to national, Massachusetts test scores
Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Springfield Police: 4 teens arrested in connection with stolen police cruiser. Four teenagers are being investigated for a possible connection to a stolen Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Updated: 2 hours ago. Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about...
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
westernmassnews.com
Monday afternoon news update
Four teenagers are being investigated for a possible connection to a stolen Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. Police identify...
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework
Four teenagers are being investigated for a possible connection to a stolen Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment. Town by Town: signature court event, Wilbraham road work,...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man arrested after complaints about a man with a gun at CT apartment
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after complaints were made about a suspect with a gun on the grounds of an apartment complex in Coventry, CT. Coventry police said Ryan Bertrand, 36, of Springfield was hit with a list of charges. They said the calls came in just...
Eyewitness News
Man drove over victim several times in Southington cabaret parking lot
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for repeatedly driving over another man in a cabaret parking lot in Southington last week. Jason Feldblum, 49, was charged with driving under the influence and could face more charges, according to police. Officers said the victim was found with a large...
UC Daily Campus
Move over Suburbs: The Case for Hartford’s Expansion
“The Nutmeg State,” “The Constitution State,” “The Land of Steady Habits” — all of these have a nice ring to them, but the main thing that stands out for Connecticut these days is not so savory: Our huge disparities in wealth. According to census data from the 2010s, Connecticut ranks second overall in income inequality, just behind our neighbor New York. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have driven through any of the state’s cities and corresponding suburbs. This is particularly relevant to me, a born and raised West Hartford kid.
westernmassnews.com
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
Four teenagers are being investigated for a possible connection to a stolen Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. Police identify...
westernmassnews.com
Police identify West Springfield woman murdered by boyfriend
Four teenagers are being investigated for a possible connection to a stolen Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. Town by...
westernmassnews.com
Residents visit new Easthampton school
Amazing Late October Weather Today, Rain By Sunday Afternoon?. Amazing Late October Weather Today, Rain By Sunday Afternoon?. Getting Answers: Biden Administration takes action on fuel prices. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Getting Answers: Biden Administration takes action on fuel prices. Multiple schools report swatting incidents across...
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: New Technology Aims to Deter Wrong Way Drivers
Keeping Connecticut drivers on the right side of the road, the correct side, continues to be a challenge. Already this year, 22 people have died in wrong way crashes. Now, the state is trying to do something about it, adding a system that includes special wrong way signs. Department of...
westernmassnews.com
Ride to Remember thank you celebration held in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A thank you event held for volunteers and riders of the tenth annual Ride to Remember was held in West Springfield Sunday. More than 300 riders participated in the Ride to Remember last month, raising more than $900,000 for family-oriented western Mass. charities. The celebration was held in West Springfield for all those who made it happen.
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health
In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Comments / 0