ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Local educators react to national, Massachusetts test scores

Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Tuesday Forecast

Springfield Police: 4 teens arrested in connection with stolen police cruiser. Four teenagers are being investigated for a possible connection to a stolen Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Updated: 2 hours ago. Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Monday afternoon news update

Four teenagers are being investigated for a possible connection to a stolen Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. Police identify...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework

Four teenagers are being investigated for a possible connection to a stolen Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment. Town by Town: signature court event, Wilbraham road work,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
UC Daily Campus

Move over Suburbs: The Case for Hartford’s Expansion

“The Nutmeg State,” “The Constitution State,” “The Land of Steady Habits” — all of these have a nice ring to them, but the main thing that stands out for Connecticut these days is not so savory: Our huge disparities in wealth. According to census data from the 2010s, Connecticut ranks second overall in income inequality, just behind our neighbor New York. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have driven through any of the state’s cities and corresponding suburbs. This is particularly relevant to me, a born and raised West Hartford kid.
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

Four teenagers are being investigated for a possible connection to a stolen Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. Police identify...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police identify West Springfield woman murdered by boyfriend

Four teenagers are being investigated for a possible connection to a stolen Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. Town by...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents visit new Easthampton school

Amazing Late October Weather Today, Rain By Sunday Afternoon?. Amazing Late October Weather Today, Rain By Sunday Afternoon?. Getting Answers: Biden Administration takes action on fuel prices. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Getting Answers: Biden Administration takes action on fuel prices. Multiple schools report swatting incidents across...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: New Technology Aims to Deter Wrong Way Drivers

Keeping Connecticut drivers on the right side of the road, the correct side, continues to be a challenge. Already this year, 22 people have died in wrong way crashes. Now, the state is trying to do something about it, adding a system that includes special wrong way signs. Department of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Ride to Remember thank you celebration held in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A thank you event held for volunteers and riders of the tenth annual Ride to Remember was held in West Springfield Sunday. More than 300 riders participated in the Ride to Remember last month, raising more than $900,000 for family-oriented western Mass. charities. The celebration was held in West Springfield for all those who made it happen.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Bridgeport native struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
SHELTON, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health

In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy