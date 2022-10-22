ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'

American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
nationalinterest.org

Why Australia Is the Perfect Training Ground for the Marines

The continent’s similarity to conditions in the Pacific and low population density make it ideal as the Marine Corps’ focus shifts to the threat posed by China. “MORE READY, MORE LETHAL, AND MORE ALLIED IN THE INDO-PACIFIC,” a statement from the Marine Corps reads. The statement refers to Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, an annually-rotated Marine Corps force based in Australia.
HAWAII STATE
CoinTelegraph

Spain overtakes El Salvador to become 3rd-largest crypto ATM hub

The European country of Spain is officially home to the third-largest network of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency ATMs after the United States and Canada. Spain currently hosts 215 crypto ATMs, pushing El Salvador — with 212 — down to the fourth position after surpassing the country by thr ATMs. Data from CoinATMRadar confirms that Spain represents 0.6% of the global crypto ATM installations.
US News and World Report

Brazilians Honor Coronavirus Victims in Sao Paulo Homage

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilians on Sunday paid tribute in Sao Paulo to friends and family members who died of the coronavirus by writing messages on a mural set up on a boulevard in honor of the 680,000 people Brazil lost to the pandemic. The South American nation as of...
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

From the resignation of Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister to the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris and a festival of twins in Nigeria, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
getnews.info

New Zealand Visa For Israeli, Iceland, Swiss and Norwegian Citizens

New Zealand is one of the most desirable travel destinations in the world. With its snow-capped mountains, ancient glaciers, rolling hills and abundant wine, it’s a destination like no other. Tucked away in the corner of the world, it’sa country that requires some planning to visit. Most people need to apply for a visa or ETA, if you are a visa waiver you need to apply for a New Zealand ETA. Israeli citizens, you do not need a visa to enter New Zealand. Seeland may be eligible for New Zealand ETA. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) is an e-visa waiver introduced in July 2019. It allows eligible citizens to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business or transit purposes without having to submit a visa Paperwork at an embassy.
The Atlantic

What Europe’s COVID Wave Means for the U.S.

Winter is coming. Again. For the past two years, colder temperatures have brought seasonal COVID upticks, which turned into massive waves when ill-timed new variants emerged. In Western Europe, the first part of that story certainly seems to be playing out again. Cases and hospitalizations started going up last month. No new variant has become dominant yet, but experts are monitoring a pair of potentially troubling viral offshoots called BQ.1 and XBB. “We have the seasonal rise that’s in motion already,” says Emma Hodcroft, a molecular epidemiologist at the University of Bern, in Switzerland. If one of these new variants comes in on top of that, Europe could end up with yet another double whammy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Japan, U.S. to Conduct Major Military Drill From Nov. 10

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States will conduct a joint military exercise from Nov. 10, the Japanese Defence Ministry said on Friday, as countries in the region and beyond are increasingly wary of China's growing military might and assertiveness. The drill, dubbed Keen Sword, takes place biennially around...
EWN

Do Kwon Stopped at Dubai Before Departing To Unknown Location

South Korean prosecutors have said that Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon had made a stop at Dubai before departing to an unknown location. Previous reports of Kwon’s passport being invalid have been denied, though it could become invalid soon. Kwon has shown little concern for this, as he says that he doesn’t use it.
AFP

North, South Korea trade warning shots on maritime border

South Korea's military fired warning shots at a North Korean ship before dawn on Monday, deeming the vessel had crossed the adversaries' disputed maritime border, prompting the North to return warning fire, state and local media reported. A North Korean merchant vessel crossed what is known as the Northern Limit Line at 3:42 a.m. but retreated northwards after the South's navy fired warning shots, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to the Yonhap news agency.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

North and South Korea exchange warning shots along disputed sea boundary

Seoul, South Korea — North and South Korea exchanged warning shots Monday along their disputed western sea boundary — a scene of past bloodshed and naval battles — in a development that raises worry of possible clashes after North Korea's recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea's navy broadcast warnings and fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that violated the sea boundary at 3:42 a.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy