Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Narcity
Canada Is One Of The Most 'Medically Free' Countries Worldwide & It Beat The US By A Lot
One thing Canadians love to talk about is the fact that, here in the Great White North, we have universal health care. While many people are super proud of Canada's health care system, not all countries have the same access to services like abortions, paid maternity leave and universal health care.
South Korea's move to force BTS to join the military will cause it to lose out on billions in lost tourism, merchandise, and cosmetics
The Hyundai Research Institute found that one in every 13 tourists who came to South Korea in 2017 was because of K-pop group BTS.
South Korea stands to lose billions from making K-pop superstars BTS do military service
Between 2014 and 2023, analysts projected BTS would have contributed $29.1 trillion to the South Korean economy.
nationalinterest.org
Why Australia Is the Perfect Training Ground for the Marines
The continent’s similarity to conditions in the Pacific and low population density make it ideal as the Marine Corps’ focus shifts to the threat posed by China. “MORE READY, MORE LETHAL, AND MORE ALLIED IN THE INDO-PACIFIC,” a statement from the Marine Corps reads. The statement refers to Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, an annually-rotated Marine Corps force based in Australia.
South Korean lawmakers pressure Google, Netflix to pay network fees
Members of the South Korean National Assembly pressured the representatives of Google and Netflix to come up with measures to deal with the surging online traffic the two companies account for in Korea.
CoinTelegraph
Spain overtakes El Salvador to become 3rd-largest crypto ATM hub
The European country of Spain is officially home to the third-largest network of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency ATMs after the United States and Canada. Spain currently hosts 215 crypto ATMs, pushing El Salvador — with 212 — down to the fourth position after surpassing the country by thr ATMs. Data from CoinATMRadar confirms that Spain represents 0.6% of the global crypto ATM installations.
US News and World Report
Brazilians Honor Coronavirus Victims in Sao Paulo Homage
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilians on Sunday paid tribute in Sao Paulo to friends and family members who died of the coronavirus by writing messages on a mural set up on a boulevard in honor of the 680,000 people Brazil lost to the pandemic. The South American nation as of...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
From the resignation of Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister to the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris and a festival of twins in Nigeria, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
getnews.info
New Zealand Visa For Israeli, Iceland, Swiss and Norwegian Citizens
New Zealand is one of the most desirable travel destinations in the world. With its snow-capped mountains, ancient glaciers, rolling hills and abundant wine, it’s a destination like no other. Tucked away in the corner of the world, it’sa country that requires some planning to visit. Most people need to apply for a visa or ETA, if you are a visa waiver you need to apply for a New Zealand ETA. Israeli citizens, you do not need a visa to enter New Zealand. Seeland may be eligible for New Zealand ETA. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) is an e-visa waiver introduced in July 2019. It allows eligible citizens to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business or transit purposes without having to submit a visa Paperwork at an embassy.
What Europe’s COVID Wave Means for the U.S.
Winter is coming. Again. For the past two years, colder temperatures have brought seasonal COVID upticks, which turned into massive waves when ill-timed new variants emerged. In Western Europe, the first part of that story certainly seems to be playing out again. Cases and hospitalizations started going up last month. No new variant has become dominant yet, but experts are monitoring a pair of potentially troubling viral offshoots called BQ.1 and XBB. “We have the seasonal rise that’s in motion already,” says Emma Hodcroft, a molecular epidemiologist at the University of Bern, in Switzerland. If one of these new variants comes in on top of that, Europe could end up with yet another double whammy.
US News and World Report
Japan, U.S. to Conduct Major Military Drill From Nov. 10
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States will conduct a joint military exercise from Nov. 10, the Japanese Defence Ministry said on Friday, as countries in the region and beyond are increasingly wary of China's growing military might and assertiveness. The drill, dubbed Keen Sword, takes place biennially around...
216 people become American citizens in special group ceremony
216 people became American citizens all at once Wednesday during a special group naturalization ceremony in Kent County.
Reports Of Terra Founder Do Kwon Escaping Via Dubai 'Not False,' South Korea Says
The International Criminal Police Organization has issued a 'Red Notice' For Kwon. The arrest order from South Korea came amid public outrage in South Korea over the collapse. The founder of the collapsed crypto Terra LUNA/USD and terraUSD, Do Kwon, is believed to be in Dubai after fleeing from Singapore.
Do Kwon Stopped at Dubai Before Departing To Unknown Location
South Korean prosecutors have said that Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon had made a stop at Dubai before departing to an unknown location. Previous reports of Kwon’s passport being invalid have been denied, though it could become invalid soon. Kwon has shown little concern for this, as he says that he doesn’t use it.
North, South Korea trade warning shots on maritime border
South Korea's military fired warning shots at a North Korean ship before dawn on Monday, deeming the vessel had crossed the adversaries' disputed maritime border, prompting the North to return warning fire, state and local media reported. A North Korean merchant vessel crossed what is known as the Northern Limit Line at 3:42 a.m. but retreated northwards after the South's navy fired warning shots, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to the Yonhap news agency.
North and South Korea exchange warning shots along disputed sea boundary
Seoul, South Korea — North and South Korea exchanged warning shots Monday along their disputed western sea boundary — a scene of past bloodshed and naval battles — in a development that raises worry of possible clashes after North Korea's recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea's navy broadcast warnings and fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that violated the sea boundary at 3:42 a.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
