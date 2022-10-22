ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Saturday Match vs. Maryland moved to 7:30 p.m. start time

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska volleyball’s match this Saturday, Oct. 29 against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start but has been pushed back to a 7:30 p.m....
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Northeast Community College livestock judging team competes in contests in Kansas and Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. – Members of the 2022-23 Northeast Community College Livestock Judging Team opened the season participating in competitions in Kansas and Nebraska recently. The team traveled to McPherson, Kan., for the Canton Galva Eagle Classic, where a total of 55 contestants participated. Brekyn Papineau, Marquette, was 7th in placings and 20th in cattle judging, while Alex Hinze, Columbus, was 16th in sheep and goat judging.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
NPCC Softball Team host Haunted Corn Maze

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Multiple brush fires have ignited in southwest Nebraska Friday. Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is accused of lying about a $30,000 illegal campaign contribution in 2016 and on Monday, jurors in his federal trial in Los Angeles heard from the man who helped funnel that money.
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE

O’NEILL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O’Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people...
Hershey hosts Amherst

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Amherst defeated Hershey on Friday 61-7 in the regular season finale for both teams. Amherst came out of the gate strong and didn’t look back as they defeated the Panthers Friday night. Hershey finishes the season 1-8 after the loss, and Amherst finishes the season...
Lemmon shares her 'Irregular Migration' at Walker Gallery

KEARNEY — When Sarah Lemmon began organizing the pieces of art for her current show, she considered her own personal migration story — and a sense of hope. “I’m recently from Ohio, moved around the country a bit and lived in Texas for awhile,” she said from her home in Wayne. “After that I came out to Nebraska. Before the COVID pandemic hit, I was asked to do a show on the border in El Paso. I wanted to come up with a piece that involved lighting. I came up with the coyote pieces.”
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State

Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
Commission approves rules for sports betting at Nebraska casinos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously voted Friday to approve rules on sports betting in Nebraska’s racetrack casinos. WarHorse Casino, the first in the state off of tribal land, is looking forward to offering this new type of gambling. “We are really excited...
Coleman commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska. The Top 100 recruit made the announcement by proclaiming, “I’m staying home,” while putting on a Nebraska hat. Coleman is a consensus...
Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie

KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle

The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
