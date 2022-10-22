Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko TaylorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois gameThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
knopnews2.com
Saturday Match vs. Maryland moved to 7:30 p.m. start time
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska volleyball’s match this Saturday, Oct. 29 against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start but has been pushed back to a 7:30 p.m....
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change
The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Community College livestock judging team competes in contests in Kansas and Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. – Members of the 2022-23 Northeast Community College Livestock Judging Team opened the season participating in competitions in Kansas and Nebraska recently. The team traveled to McPherson, Kan., for the Canton Galva Eagle Classic, where a total of 55 contestants participated. Brekyn Papineau, Marquette, was 7th in placings and 20th in cattle judging, while Alex Hinze, Columbus, was 16th in sheep and goat judging.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
knopnews2.com
NPCC Softball Team host Haunted Corn Maze
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Multiple brush fires have ignited in southwest Nebraska Friday. Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is accused of lying about a $30,000 illegal campaign contribution in 2016 and on Monday, jurors in his federal trial in Los Angeles heard from the man who helped funnel that money.
knopnews2.com
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O’NEILL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O’Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people...
North Platte Telegraph
Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts
LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday...
North Platte Telegraph
Nicklin Hames sets career record as No. 3 Nebraska moves winning streak to 11
Whitney Lauenstein had 13 kills, Nicklin Hames established a school record and No. 3 Nebraska rolled in a 24-14, 25-15, 25-22 win against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. Nebraska topped the Illini in kills (44-30,) ace serves (5-3) and digs (44-29). During the second set of Saturday’s match, Hames...
knopnews2.com
Hershey hosts Amherst
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Amherst defeated Hershey on Friday 61-7 in the regular season finale for both teams. Amherst came out of the gate strong and didn’t look back as they defeated the Panthers Friday night. Hershey finishes the season 1-8 after the loss, and Amherst finishes the season...
Kearney Hub
Lemmon shares her 'Irregular Migration' at Walker Gallery
KEARNEY — When Sarah Lemmon began organizing the pieces of art for her current show, she considered her own personal migration story — and a sense of hope. “I’m recently from Ohio, moved around the country a bit and lived in Texas for awhile,” she said from her home in Wayne. “After that I came out to Nebraska. Before the COVID pandemic hit, I was asked to do a show on the border in El Paso. I wanted to come up with a piece that involved lighting. I came up with the coyote pieces.”
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State
Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
klkntv.com
Commission approves rules for sports betting at Nebraska casinos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously voted Friday to approve rules on sports betting in Nebraska’s racetrack casinos. WarHorse Casino, the first in the state off of tribal land, is looking forward to offering this new type of gambling. “We are really excited...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska School Activities Association releases NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska School Activities Association released the NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets on Saturday. The playoffs kick off on Friday, Oct. 28. Here’s a look at the brackets and match ups starting Friday morning:. Class A:. Class B. Class C1. Class C2. Class D1. Class D2.
knopnews2.com
North Platte hosts Papillion-LaVista for their final regular season game
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 5-3 North Platte Bulldogs host the 4-4 Papillion-LaVista Monarchs for their final regular season game. The Dawgs come into the game with quite a bit of momentum winning their last three games against Omaha Westside, Lincoln Northeast, and Norfolk. North Platte is able to...
knopnews2.com
Coleman commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska. The Top 100 recruit made the announcement by proclaiming, “I’m staying home,” while putting on a Nebraska hat. Coleman is a consensus...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie
KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
KELOLAND TV
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
iheart.com
Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle
The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
Comments / 0